Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alignment Healthcare Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

03/18/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 27,200,000 shares of its common stock, including 5,500,000 shares of common stock to be offered by certain existing stockholders. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. As part of the offering, existing stockholders expect to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,080,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Alignment Healthcare has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ALHC.”

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the growth of its business, and strengthening its balance sheet by potentially repaying debt.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Piper Sandler and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by phone: 1-866-718-1649; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, Telephone: (800) 621-0687, Email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aFREDDIE MAC  : Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to MF1 2021-FL5
AQ
06:47aFitch Rates BlackRock Closed-End Fund VMTP
AQ
06:46aTATA MOTORS  : Change in address of Investor Service Center of Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company
PU
06:46aUTZ BRANDS  : Fourth Quarter Financial Update
PU
06:46aAGF MANAGEMENT  : A Wild Card in the Fed's Outlook — Full Employment
PU
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY  : IGT Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
06:46aCOMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY  : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
06:46aYIT OYJ  : Corporation's Board of Directors decided the composition of its committees
AQ
06:46aHUMANA  : AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.'s New Shelf Registration
AQ
06:46aSQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES  : Reports 2020 Financial Results and Recent Advancements
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4SAP SE : Unstoppable Volkswagen shares eye best week ever in EV frenzy
5BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ