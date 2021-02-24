Alignment Healthcare : Appoints Rajesh Shrestha as President, New Markets and Chief Business Officer

Medicare Advantage company expands executive team as it advances position as an industry leader

Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of health care veteran Rajesh Shrestha as president, new markets and chief business officer. In this newly created position, Shrestha focuses on expanding Alignment Healthcare’s growth into new geographies to serve more seniors nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rajesh to Alignment at an exciting time of growth for the company,” said John Kao, CEO, Alignment Healthcare. "The firepower he adds to our already strong leadership bench equips us to accelerate our recent growth and to further our mission of serving a growing population of seniors with a better experience and better outcomes."

Prior, Shrestha served as chief operating officer of community-based care at Intermountain Healthcare, where he advanced the company’s care model through innovation, driving improved health outcomes and millions of dollars in annual cost savings. He was also CEO of Castell, an Intermountain entity aimed at assisting providers, payers and other stakeholders transitioning to value-based care. During his tenure, Shrestha was instrumental in expanding Intermountain into new markets. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Cigna Corp., where he held several leadership roles across the enterprise, including care delivery, health plan and management services organization assets, focused on improving patient outcomes and the care experience.

“As the Medicare Advantage market grows, Alignment is increasingly emerging as a leader, successfully scaling a model that delivers both quality experiences and quality outcomes for seniors,” Shrestha said. “I am thrilled to join the company and such a distinguished leadership team to drive further growth across the country.”

Alignment Healthcare is currently in 22 U.S. markets, serving seniors with a portfolio of plans that offer rich benefits. Its senior-focused model features benefits spanning from medical to social to pharmaceutical as well as multiple methods of care delivery, including home, inpatient, outpatient, and virtual. As a result of the superior member experience and improved clinical outcomes this model consistently produces, Alignment Healthcare has achieved a 33 percent compound annual growth rate in its membership since 2014.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We’ve created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

