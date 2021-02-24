Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alignment Healthcare : Appoints Rajesh Shrestha as President, New Markets and Chief Business Officer

02/24/2021 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medicare Advantage company expands executive team as it advances position as an industry leader

Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of health care veteran Rajesh Shrestha as president, new markets and chief business officer. In this newly created position, Shrestha focuses on expanding Alignment Healthcare’s growth into new geographies to serve more seniors nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rajesh to Alignment at an exciting time of growth for the company,” said John Kao, CEO, Alignment Healthcare. "The firepower he adds to our already strong leadership bench equips us to accelerate our recent growth and to further our mission of serving a growing population of seniors with a better experience and better outcomes."

Prior, Shrestha served as chief operating officer of community-based care at Intermountain Healthcare, where he advanced the company’s care model through innovation, driving improved health outcomes and millions of dollars in annual cost savings. He was also CEO of Castell, an Intermountain entity aimed at assisting providers, payers and other stakeholders transitioning to value-based care. During his tenure, Shrestha was instrumental in expanding Intermountain into new markets. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Cigna Corp., where he held several leadership roles across the enterprise, including care delivery, health plan and management services organization assets, focused on improving patient outcomes and the care experience.

“As the Medicare Advantage market grows, Alignment is increasingly emerging as a leader, successfully scaling a model that delivers both quality experiences and quality outcomes for seniors,” Shrestha said. “I am thrilled to join the company and such a distinguished leadership team to drive further growth across the country.”

Alignment Healthcare is currently in 22 U.S. markets, serving seniors with a portfolio of plans that offer rich benefits. Its senior-focused model features benefits spanning from medical to social to pharmaceutical as well as multiple methods of care delivery, including home, inpatient, outpatient, and virtual. As a result of the superior member experience and improved clinical outcomes this model consistently produces, Alignment Healthcare has achieved a 33 percent compound annual growth rate in its membership since 2014.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We’ve created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pL BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:12pCALLON PETROLEUM CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:12pINOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:12pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : 4Q 2020 Supplement
PU
05:12pVivoPower International PLC Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and landmark Global Battery Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur
GL
05:12pCURTISS WRIGHT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results; Issues Initial Full-Year 2021 Guidance
BU
05:11pNvidia forecasts sales above estimates as gaming chip sales surge
RE
05:11pMOHAWK INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Overview (form 10-K)
AQ
05:11pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on recor..
3Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
4HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ