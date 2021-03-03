Alkazone® Global Inc. Announces Opportunity for Investors Seeking to Partner in Growing Functional Water Market

Log in
03/03/2021
Alkazone® Global Inc., the pioneer of alkaline water, is seeking an investment partner for the bottled water division of Alkazone, which includes Alkazone Antioxidant Bottled Water and Alkazone Alkaline Pet Water. Potential investors should contact Marisa Teiner at 201.880.7966 or Mteiner@alkazone.com to learn more.

Fortune Business Insights™ estimates the functional water market size to worth USD 18.24 Billion by 2025.

The American Pet Products Association states that in 2019, $95.7 Billion was spent on our pets in the U.S. Of that, $36.9 Billion comes from Pet Food and Treats.

“This is an opportunity to become a partner in two growing global markets,” states Robert Kim, Founder and CEO, Alkazone. “For over 25 years, health conscious consumers have chosen Alkazone products because our water provides the simplest and most effective way to drink electrolytes, antioxidants and minerals. And the numbers alone show how much people value their pets and want to serve them the best products possible to keep them healthy. Alkaline water helps to keep all members of the family hydrated and at optimal health. An investment in Alkazone is a step towards creating a balanced and better world.”

The Company is represented by KeHE and UNFI, the two largest natural grocery distributors. Alkazone has international distribution in Canada, China, Europe, and several South American countries.

Alkazone Alkaline Water is the most cost-effective way to drink alkaline water. Alkazone’s Antioxidant Water is a unique mineral formulation that is hydrating, replenishing, and balancing. The difference is in its taste. The beverage boasts a high pH due to a proprietary mineral blend and does not include sodium. This lifestyle superwater is a premium product for active, healthy lifestyles.

Alkazone Pet Water, the first and only alkaline pet water on the market, is an ultra-purified water with essential minerals that may increase your dog’s immunity, may help detoxify, and supports natural body functions. Pet owners that serve Alkazone Pet Water to their dogs may also see no more yellow spots on their lawn, as the alkaline water reduces the acidity of urine.

The development of Alkazone changed the concept of drinking water. Consumers “drink with purpose,” lubricating their bodies with essential minerals to balance the alkaline levels in the body that come with today’s eating habits and modern lifestyle. The essential mineral ingredients used in Alkazone products are carefully chosen functional-antioxidants to rid the body of free radicals. As such, these proprietary formulas bolster the immune system which in turn can reduce the probability of contracting many common ailments such as diabetes, gout, hypertension, osteoporosis and cancer. Disease cannot function in a high alkaline environment and Alkazone helps raise the pH levels in the body. At 9.5 pH, this balanced antioxidant water provides efficient hydration with a crispy taste and a higher pH. Alkazone water includes potassium, magnesium, zinc, calcium and selenium (an essential trace mineral).

Alkazone launched with alkaline mineral drops and in 1994. In July 1996, Alkazone introduced the water ionizer for home faucets. The company developed the brand’s antioxidant bottled mineral water formula in October 2009 and launched Alkazone Antioxidant bottled mineral water in March 2010. Since then, Alkazone has continued to rapidly expand its global footprint and product line, which today includes antioxidant mineral drops such as magnesium, potassium and zinc.

Alkazone Pet Water is available in 16.9 oz. (retail price: $1.89) and 1 L (retail price: $2.89). Alkaline Water is available in 16.9 oz. (retail price: $1.69) and 1 L (retail price: $2.49).

About Alkazone® / Alkazone Global Inc.

Alkazone® is the pioneer of alkaline water. The Company was founded in 1994 with the core mission of promoting healthy lifestyles to people. At a 9.5 pH, this balanced antioxidant water provides efficient hydration with a crispy taste and a higher pH. The Company is headquartered in Hackensack NJ. For more information, visit www.alkazone.com and follow @alkazonewater on Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
