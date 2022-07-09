Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

All 11 victims of Italian glacier collapse identified, authorities say

07/09/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Site of a deadly collapse of glacier in Italian Alps

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police on Saturday confirmed 11 people died when a glacier collapsed in the Alps in an incident being blamed on rising temperatures.

Rescue teams had feared a 12th person could have been killed, but now say there is no reason to believe the toll will be higher.

The Fassa Valley was holding a day of mourning to honour those who killed in the avalanche on Sunday on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 metres (10,830 feet) is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Much of Italy has been hit by an early-summer heatwave and scientists said climate change was making previously stable glaciers more unpredictable.

"We can say we have been very quick in completing our work and reaching a final tally of 11 deaths," Giampietro Lago, the head of a scientific police unit drafted to help with the identification process, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aKenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub
RE
09:12aMacau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain COVID outbreak
RE
08:40aSri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe says willing to resign to make way for all-party govt - statement
RE
08:23aIMF executive board approves $638 million for Benin
RE
08:21aThe DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say
RE
08:21aThe DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say
RE
08:20aAll 11 victims of Italian glacier collapse identified, authorities say
RE
08:18aSyria's Assad makes first visit to Aleppo since recapture
RE
08:16aAbe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
RE
08:04aFour stabbed at major Shanghai hospital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit
2Uniper's Finnish owner should contribute to its rescue, German economy ..
3Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations
4UPSTART HOLDINGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney Gene..
5Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal

HOT NEWS