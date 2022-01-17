All 14 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces with Russian CSTO peacekeepers arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield from Kazakhstan

17.01.2022 (07:15)

All 14 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces Il-76 planned for today with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield from Kazakhstan.

At the airfield, the military personnel of the Airborne Troops unloaded weapons, military equipment, property, after that they will march to the point of permanent deployment.

Today, IL-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver personnel and equipment of airborne units that have completed tasks as part of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO to Vostochny airfield (Ulyanovsk region).

The return of the peacekeepers is scheduled to be completed by January 19.

