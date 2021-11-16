All Covered Optimizes Clients' Print Management

Integration with ACDI’s KPAX Fleet Management Software Automates and Streamlines Invoicing

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division All Covered (All Covered), today announced its collaboration with Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), a leading Channel Intelligence Partner. Through the technology partnership formed by FORZA, All Covered’s ERP solution, the company has integrated KPAX Fleet Management software, distributed by ACDI, into its ERP platform, built on SAP Business One.



Offered exclusively through ACDI, with whom Konica Minolta was already partnered for use of the Papercut solution, KPAX offers a centralized fleet management solution for multi-brand office printing and copying hardware. The solution provides access to MFP device information regardless of the number of sites, the number of customers or the number of machines.

Based on its long-standing relationship, FORZA identified ACDI’s further potential to help it evolve through innovation to support what dealers want from a print management standpoint with KPAX. By partnering with ACDI, FORZA integrates KPAX into its ERP system for customer billing. KPAX optimizes the management of MPS programs to reduce fleet operating costs, improve service quality and develop new revenue opportunities. As a result, FORZA customers have seen the ability to streamline and automate their invoicing.

“KPAX Software’s vast industry experience complements our offerings and ensures customer satisfaction. They truly value the same high-level of technical support and service for our customers that we strive to provide,” said Drew Cataldo, Vice President, Business Development, All Covered. “With all our partners, our goal is to provide the best service to our dealers and deliver what they need to succeed. We look forward to expanding on the solid foundation of collaboration we’ve established and adding functionality to the integration as defined by their needs.”

An all-inclusive ERP offering, FORZA streamlines all business processes onto one platform, providing companies with an all-inclusive ERP system to manage current infrastructure and business processes while enabling growth from increasing sales to delivering products to customers.

FORZA and KPAX have already teamed up with a number of clients, both parties making resources available to support some really tight turnaround demands. When a new dealership opened and needed to get up and running quickly, the companies responded immediately, doing everything possible to take care of everything the dealer needed. Feedback received by FORZA has been extremely positive; clients are confident in the partnership and happy with the results using KPAX software.

“Our success in partnering with All Covered and FORZA stems from the alignment of innovation and culture across both organizations, and how united we are in our collective goal to add value to the industry,” said David Brown, Manager, KPAX Business Services. “We endeavor to find the best of the best solutions to be able to do that, and All Covered was the perfect fit for our solution.”

The integration is available now for resellers using both the KPAX Fleet Management platform and FORZA ERP Systems. Learn more online about FORZA’s all-inclusive ERP system.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ACDI

Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) specializes in delivering world-class integrated software and hardware solutions through proven innovation, service, and culture. Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted ACDI to provide industry-leading capture, print management, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline the complete document lifecycle. Through channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers across the globe, ACDI solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations in education, healthcare, government, and beyond.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551 500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e5ff68c-0464-47d8-9c9a-da5e0cdace9d