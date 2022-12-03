Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

All EU governments complete approval of Russian oil price cap

12/03/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - All European Union governments completed on Saturday the written approval of a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, the European Commission said, paving the way for its publication in the EU's Official Journal and entry into force on Dec. 5.

The measure, an idea of the Group of Seven nations, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian seaborne crude that also kicks in on Dec. 5, and is meant to allow oil-related services to third countries only for those cargoes below the cap.

"The G7 and all EU Member States have taken a decision that will hit Russia's revenues even harder and reduce its ability to wage war in Ukraine," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"It will also help us to stabilise global energy prices, benefiting countries across the world who are currently confronted with high oil prices," she said.

The price cap will prohibit G7 companies dealing with the insurance, re-insurance or financing of oil trade or to handle Russian crude oil cargoes to third countries unless the oil was sold at or below the $60 per barrel price cap.

Urals crude closed trade on Friday at $67.44.

From Monday, the EU itself will not be buying any Russian seaborne crude, which had made up 94% of all Russian crude imports by the 27-nation EU.

The bloc will also stop any imports of Russian petroleum products from Feb. 5. A G7 price cap on the petroleum products will also be set at a later date, using exactly the same mechanism as for crude oil, the Commission said.

From Monday, EU shipping companies will only be allowed to carry Russian crude if it is sold below or at the G7 price cap, which will be reviewed every two months, starting from mid-January, to keep it at least 5% below the market price.

Because the world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, the price cap would make it very difficult for Moscow to sell its oil at a higher price.

Since the final details of the price cap are set so near to its implementation, cargoes of Russian crude loaded onto tankers before Dec. 5 will be exempt from the restrictions for 45 days, or until Jan. 19.

If the price cap changes after the regular review mechanism, there will be a 90-day grace period to ensure that no vessel is caught at sea carrying oil bought at a price that is not accepted.

The price cap review is an EU-specific mechanism that will require unanimity among the 27 countries that make up the bloc for any changes to the price level. Once a change is agreed by the EU, it will be then discussed at the G7 level, which includes also the United States, Canada, Britain and Japan.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

By Jan Strupczewski


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.54% 438.3425 Real-time Quote.6.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -0.49% 6140 End-of-day quote.72.96%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Latest news "Economy"
01:05pSpanish police say origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid - paper
RE
12:50pAmbush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in northern Pakistan
RE
12:37pSweden deports man with alleged ties to Kurdish militant group
RE
12:10pEl Salvador deploys 10,000 troops to gang-run capital suburb
RE
11:58aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa will not resign after support from allies - spokesperson
RE
11:50aPakistan's new army chief says will defend "motherland" during visit to disputed Kashmir
RE
11:34aBeijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID curbs
RE
11:28aArchegos' Bill Hwang says prosecutor misconduct justifies indictment's dismissal
RE
11:21aBoE's Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates
RE
11:18aGermany to force energy providers to justify future price hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks - sources
2Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Brit..
3Wall Street closes modestly lower after jobs report
4Italy secures U.S. guarantees to unlock funding for Lukoil refinery
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-CAPTURE OF DONETSK OBLAST WOULD HAVE LI…

HOT NEWS