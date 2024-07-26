All Eyes on PCE By Hardika Singh

Investors are looking forward to the personal-consumption expenditures price index, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. GDP data out Thursday signaled that economic growth accelerated as consumers increased their spending, businesses invested more in equipment and stocked inventories, and inflation cooled. Meanwhile, orders for durable goods in June noted the sharpest drop since the pandemic. Elsewhere, the Bank of Russia lifted its policy rate for the first time this year and indicated it is likely to hike again. Surprise interest-rate cuts by China's central bank reflect Beijing's willingness to boost economic growth. And the U.K.'s financial regulator fined an arm of Coinbase. Read on for this news and more.

Top News U.S. Economy Grew a Robust 2.8% in Second Quarter

Gross domestic product-the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., adjusted for inflation and seasonality- rose at an annual rate of 2.8% for April through June, the Commerce Department said. That was faster than the 1.4% rate during the first quarter, and well above the 2.1% rate economists had expected before the report.

Russia's Central Bank Raises Its Key Rate as War Overheats Economy

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time this year, and signaled it is likely to raise borrowing costs again to tame a pickup in inflation driven by the diversion of manpower and other resources to sustain the country's attack on Ukraine. It raised the rate on Friday to 18% from 16%, well above its mid-2023 low of 7.5%, and close to the peak of 20% that immediately followed the February 2022 invasion of Russia's neighbor.

China's Rate Cut Flurry Signals Phasing Out of Key Lending Tool

China's surprise run of rate cuts this week has been welcomed as evidence of Beijing's willingness to bolster economic growth. For economists, the moves have also shed light on the central bank's evolving monetary policy framework, including the recasting of a key lending facility in a diminished role. The People's Bank of China started off the round of easing with a cut to its seven-day reverse repo rate on Monday. - Dow Jones Newswires

Glynn's Take: Divergence in Australia, New Zealand Central Banks Offers Global Lessons By James Glynn

Stifling the biggest surge in global inflation in decades has been the sole focus of most of the world's central banks for nearly three years now. Verdicts on which policy remedies have worked better will soon be rendered.

The Southern Hemisphere presents a microcosm of the debate over how hard central banks should stomp on inflation, with policymakers in Australia and New Zealand taking polar opposite approaches on how to quell the problem of stubborn price growth.

U.S. Economy Durable-Goods Orders Plummeted in June - But One Sector Was Largely to Blame

Orders for durable goods fell 6.6% in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists had forecast a 0.3% rise in orders for durable goods in June - products made to last at least three years. It is the first decline in durable goods after four straight gains and was driven by a 20.5% drop in transportation orders. ( MarketWatch )

Financial Regulation Coinbase Unit Fined in U.K. for Taking On Risky Clients

The U.K.'s financial regulator fined an arm of Coinbase , saying the unit had enabled crypto trading by risky clients totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, stoking concerns about potential money laundering.

The Financial Conduct Authority levied the penalty on Coinbase's CB Payments arm. CB takes in deposits from customers, who then use the money to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.

Forward Guidance Friday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: PCE index

10 a.m.: University of Michigan Survey of Consumers (final)

Monday

10:30 a.m.: Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

Research U.S. GDP Growth Not Likely to Nix Fed's Sept Rate Cut

Most economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, and strong second-quarter GDP growth isn't likely to change that calculation, according to PNC Financial chief economist Gus Faucher. Although the labor market is strong, job growth has been slowing, inflation is seen as under control and high interest rates are still putting a drag on the economy. The CME's Fed funds futures market showed a continued consensus around a 25-basis point cut in September after the 2Q GDP report. - Victor Swezey

Basis Points Inflation has become a hard-to-shake feature of Russia's war economy. Even as price rises have moderated across much of the developed world, Russia's struggles with price stability are getting worse . Inflation, though, kept rising, hitting over 9% this month, with a vast range of goods and services becoming costlier from potatoes (up 91% so far this year) to economy-class flights (up 35%). Now the central bank is set to further raise its policy rate on Friday. - Georgi Kantchev New Zealand consumer confidence jumped in July amid rising expectations of aggressive interest-rate cuts over the next year. The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose 5 points in July to 87.9. The jump in confidence coincided with a hefty half-a-percent fall in inflation expectations to 3.7% on year, the lowest since September 2020, the data showed. - James Glynn Singapore's central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight time as it tweaked its economic outlook, expecting cooler inflation and stronger growth. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band. - Ronnie Harui and Fabiana Negrin Ochoa Samsung Electronics worker Kim Jae-won is on an indefinite strike with thousands of colleagues in South Korea. They sit on the front lines of an issue affecting semiconductor makers globally: With the industry growing in importance and investment pouring in, how much of the bonanza should go to workers? Kim is a member of a labor union at Samsung demanding greater pay and benefits from the world's largest memory-chip maker. - Jiyoung Sohn French consumers felt a little less pessimistic this month, suggesting rising real incomes are offsetting political and economic headwinds in the eurozone's second-largest member. A measure of confidence published by France's statistics agency crept up to 91 in July from an upwardly revised 90 in June. - Joshua Kirby Unemployment in Spain declined in the second quarter as a continued tourism boom added jobs. The rate of joblessness eased to 11.27% between March and June, around a percentage point lower than in the first three months of the year, according to official figures from statistics body INE set out Friday. - Joshua Kirby If we could eliminate all methane emissions from human activities, including agriculture, waste, and fossil fuels-a big if-the level of methane in Earth's atmosphere would fall to preindustrial levels in only a decade or two, reducing global warming by 0.5 of a degree Celsius. This drop would help tremendously as we attempt to keep increased global warming from all gases below 1.5 or 2 degrees. - Rob Jackson Executive Insights

Here is our weekly roundup of stories from across WSJ Pro that we think you'll find useful.

The CrowdStrike global outage shows critical infrastructure is at the mercy of tech vendors doing everything right . That's not a good bet. Here's what tech leaders can do to reduce risks.

Votes from the weakest talc claims against Johnson & Johnson could help the company end the mass cancer lawsuits it faces in bankruptcy court.

The move to start disclosing payments from drug and medical-device companies to physicians a decade ago hasn't curtailed corporate influence over doctors.

AI is known for its seemingly insatiable appetite for energy , but some tech leaders say innovations could help offset rising energy demand and keep AI's footprint in check.

Listen to PepsiCo's sustainability chief discuss the beverage and food giant's regenerative agriculture investment and the journey to make its Lays chips sustainable from end to end.

WSJ Pro Central Banking brings you central banking news, analysis and insights from WSJ's global team of reporters and editors.

