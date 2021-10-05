Log in
All Food Lion Stores to Host Open Interviews on Oct. 12

10/05/2021 | 11:33am EDT
Walk-in interviews will be held from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores will host open interviews Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during one of these times and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store. Similar hiring events Food Lion hosted in July and August resulted in the hiring of more than 16,000 associates.

The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS:         
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bc818a5-d8ed-402b-ab1d-3c6627a1637f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed0e46e0-c9ff-4c0a-b5f7-5d5f6411bef0


