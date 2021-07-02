Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

All For One's Hit Musical Dramedy, Drama Drama, Now Available Free On Amazon Prime

07/02/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, is excited to announce that its new motion picture, Drama Drama, is now available on Amazon Prime and can be streamed for free over the leading SVOD platform by Amazon's 200 million subscribers.

Drama Drama, the movie facet of AFOM's multifaceted Drama Drama media initiative, is the quintessential teen "coming of age" musical dramedy about the nuances of the high school experience and tells the fictional back story of the girls in the musical group, Drama Drama. The movie has already been featured in J14, Girl's World, In Touch, LifeStyle, Star, and Billboard Magazine, among other publications.

AFOM's CEO, Brian Lukow stated, "We plan on releasing Drama Drama through several windows, and we are excited that so many Amazon Prime customers will now have access to the movie. We have received tremendous feedback so far. This is resonating with our target audience – the story, the girls, the songs, the choreography – and we look forward to watching these talented young ladies reach an entire generation of girls."

For those without an Amazon Prime account, Drama Drama will remain available for a rental fee of $4.95 across more than two dozen TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) platforms.

As previously announced, the Drama Drama soundtrack is currently available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. On August 1, Drama Drama is due to release the group's first new single since the debut of the movie.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

Contact: Brian Lukow, Email: brian@entbrands.com Phone: 1 (914)-574-6174

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-for-ones-hit-musical-dramedy-drama-drama-now-available-free-on-amazon-prime-301325168.html

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019
PU
03:17pFed's Powell met with Coinbase CEO on May 11 - meeting logs
RE
03:16pReversal of Year-Round E15 a Blow for Farmers, Rural Communities, and the Environment
PU
03:16pBOYD GAMING  : Customers Win More Than $31 Million in Jackpots in June
PU
03:14pSIYATA MOBILE  : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement
PU
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.05% This Week to Settle at $76.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pAMC shares fall after Iceberg Research discloses short position
RE
03:12pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION  : White House to deploy surge teams to COVID-19 hotspots; J&J reports vaccine elicits antibodies against Delta variant
PU
03:10pGEORGE WESTON LIMITED  : Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release
AQ
03:10pPlurilock Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NE
Latest news "Companies"