December 31, 2020

All-India House Price Index (HPI) for Q2:2020-21

Today, the Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI)1 (base: 2010-11=100) for Q2:2020-21, based on transaction level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai). Time series on all-India and city-wise HPI are available at the Bank's Database of Indian Economy (DBIE) portal (https://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=statistics> Real Sector > Price & Wages > Quarterly).

Highlights:

(y-o-y) in all-India HPI continued to moderate; it stood at 1.1 per cent in Q2:2020-21 as compared with 2.8 per cent growth in previous quarter and 3.3 per cent a year ago. HPI growth (y-o-y) varied widely across cities and ranged from an increase of 9.0 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a contraction of (-) 5.5 per cent (Delhi). The all-India HPI contracted by (-) 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) in Q2:2020-21; among major cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai recorded sequential decline in HPI, whereas house prices in Mumbai remained around its previous quarter's level.

1 Compiled in the Department of Statistics and Information Management, Reserve Bank of India. Reference may be made to the article "House Price Index: 2010-11to 2013-14"in October 2014 issue of the RBI Bulletin (weblink: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewBulletin.aspx) for HPI compilation methodology.