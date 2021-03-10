Log in
All Star Healthcare Solutions :' COO Named President-Elect of The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®)

03/10/2021 | 01:23pm EST
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions℠, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, announced today its Chief Operating Officer, Matt Young, has been appointed President-Elect of The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations' (NALTO's) Board of Directors.

"It is truly an honor," said Young, who currently serves as Vice President of NALTO, chairs its Legislative Committee, and previously served on the organization's Ethics and Membership Committees. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside my fellow board members and with NALTO members to uphold our industry's integrity and support its continued growth."

"We are thrilled with the news of Matt Young's appointment," said Keith Shattuck, CEO of longtime NALTO member firm All Star Healthcare Solutions. "He joined our company in 2010 with nearly a decade of valuable industry experience in several areas, including sales and recruiting, hiring, training, operations, and executive leadership, and was a driving force in launching our Locum Tenens Division. Every day, we continue to benefit from his expertise, guidance, and passion for excellence, as will NALTO, its members, and the locum tenens staffing industry at large."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions
All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

About NALTO
Founded in 2001, NALTO serves to educate the healthcare industry on the benefits of locum tenens staffing and to establish a set of service standards among locum tenens companies. NALTO also provides a system for sharing resources among members, offers a formal dispute resolution process through an arbitration committee, and aids members in cultivating market growth.

