Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

All Tenorshare Software Now Compatible with iOS 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare has announced that all of its products will be compatible with iOS 14. As one of the prime leaders in data security and system repair for iOS, Tenorshare is committed to providing its users quick and seamless solutions for iOS 14.

TENORSHARE - supports iOS 14

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare has announced that all of its products will be compatible with iOS 14. As one of the prime leaders in data security and system repair for iOS, Tenorshare is committed to providing its users quick and seamless solutions for iOS 14.

Mike Lee, the CEO of Tenorshare stated that, "We will continue to adapt to the development of technology and update the software in time to meet the needs of more users. All Tenorshare software which includes UltData, ReiBoot, 4uKey, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, iAnyGo,4uKey iTunes Backup and iCareFone would all be compatible with iOS 14."

ReiBoot - Fix 150+ iOS 14 System Issues as Easy as 1-2-3

ReiBoot gives users a 1-click feature to enter and exit recovery mode on iOS 14. It can repair countless iOS 14 problems, including iPhone update error and iPhone stuck.

4uKey - Your Reliable iPhone Screen & Apple ID Unlocker

4uKey allows users to bypass screen passwords on iPhone in mere seconds, while also gives you the option to remove Apple ID, Touch ID, and Face ID.

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer - Transfer WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from Android to iOS 14

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android & iOS 14. It features backup and restore option. Users can backup and restore Kik, LINE, Viber, and WeChat history to Mac.

UltData - Recover all Data Lost after iOS 14 Update

UltData supports recover deleted Data from iPhone directly. It allows users to recover data directly from iOS 14 and supports over 35 different file types and various applications.

iCareFone - Make Your iOS 14 Backup Easier Than Ever

iCareFone can easily take control of the important iOS 14 data. And backup, import, export, delete, add or even de-duplicate multiple files in one click.

Price and Availability:

Tenorshare Software is both available for Windows and Mac. To celebrate iOS 14, Tenorshare offers 70% discount on all products.

Enjoy it here: https://www.tenorshare.com/event/iphone-12-ios-14-big-sales.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Follow on Social:
* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare
* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

*Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBEyybxXrow

*IMAGE LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0917s2p-tenorshare-ios14-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Related link: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/all-tenorshare-software-now-compatible-with-ios-14/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aOPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source
RE
11:36aU.S. labour market recovery stalling; housing market presses ahead
RE
11:35aAll Tenorshare Software Now Compatible with iOS 14
SE
11:34aYen gains as weak U.S. data, economic uncertainty dim outlook
RE
11:23aStocks buckle, dollar slips as investors mull Fed action
RE
11:22aSouth Africa's Woolworths reviews strategy in bid to revive profit
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group