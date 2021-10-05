All Things AI and Beyond Featured at the Linley Fall Processor Conference

The Linley Group announced that its Fall Processor Conference will return to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, California on October 20-21 and will feature live presentations addressing chips and IP cores for AI applications, embedded solutions, data centers, automotive, and edge designs. A virtual event, featuring live-streamed presentations, will follow on October 27-29 and November 3-5.

As participants have come to expect from past Linley events, the Fall 2021 conference will feature high-quality technical content that attendees will be able to participate in via in-person attendance during the physical event or via live-stream from around the globe during the virtual event. Participants at the in-person event will be able to interact with the speakers during Q&A and panel discussions each day, and virtual participants will be able to participate in Q&A and breakout sessions with the daily speakers. The programs feature talks and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics such as:

High-Performance Processors

Server Acceleration

SoC Design

Edge-AI Processing & Software

Edge IP

Low-Power AI

DSP & IoT

FPGAs for AI

Featured Keynotes:

Linley Gwennap, principal analyst, The Linley Group, will open the conference with a presentation of the latest trends in AI silicon as the technology moves from the cloud to the edge, and Kushagra Vaid, Partner, Eclipse Ventures, will discuss current market trends and investment themes, providing insights into various hardware categories where venture dollars are being allocated.

"Our Linley Fall Processor Conference program represents the post-Moore’s Law era, with architectural innovation and heterogeneous designs driving ongoing performance gains. Our fall program includes new technology disclosures and product announcements from both startups and established semiconductor and IP vendors," said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst and conference chairperson. "Following the success of our 2020 virtual conference, we are excited to return to an in-person event for those able to attend, followed by a virtual event reaching our global audience.”

Sponsoring companies include Intel, Flex Logix, Arm, Synopsys, CEVA, Arteris IP, Achronix, BrainChip, Lattice, Cadence, Marvell, SiFive, Coherent Logix, Hailo, EdgeCortix, Alphawave IP, Roviero, Deep AI, Esperanto Technologies, Andes Technology, Expedera, ProteanTecs, Untether AI, Movellus, Qualcomm, Syntiant, GlobalFoundries, Tenstorrent, Quadric, ArchiTek, RISC-V, and TechInsights. The Linley Group offers free admission to qualified registrants who sign up by October 15. For the full conference program, and to register, please visit Linley Fall Conference 2021.

