STORY: :: NATO's chief says 'all allies agree

that Ukraine will become a member'

:: Jens Stoltenberg

:: NATO Secretary-General

"All allies agree that Ukraine will become a member, but it's too early to say exactly when that will happen. What I can say is that we are moving together with Ukraine closer and closer to NATO membership. And we do that by concrete actions. Because Ukraine's membership is partly about the language, the wording, we will agree on later today in the NATO declaration about membership for Ukraine. But it also is very much about the concrete actions that are being taken to move Ukraine closer to membership."

:: Washington, D.C.

:: July 10, 2024

Stoltenberg said NATO allies were expected to agree to a "substantial" package for Ukraine and would expand other partnerships particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stoltenberg said the package would involve a new NATO command for Ukraine to provide security assistance and training, and a long-term pledge to continue and sustain support for Kyiv.

He said there would be new announcements of immediate military support, including air defense and moves to ensure full interoperability between Ukrainian forces and NATO forces. He also said he expected allies to reiterate a commitment that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.