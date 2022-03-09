All at sea: Russian-linked oil tanker seeks a port

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - A Russian-operated oil tanker
that Britain turned away over a week ago has yet to find a port
to discharge its cargo, and many other vessels are likely to be
in the same position as buyers shun trade deals following
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate
ban on Russian oil and other energy imports and Britain
announced soon after that it would phase out the import of
Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.
The European Union has yet to provide clarity on the
prospect of a similar ban by the bloc. The European Commission,
the EU executive, has only said it would continue to work on
further sanctions.
Britain on March 1 banned from its ports all ships that are
Russian-owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or
flagged.
The situation is not clear-cut as Britain later said Russia
could still send oil and gas to the country because the sanction
targeted the vessel, not its cargo.
Dockers, however, refused to unload a tanker carrying
Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) last week, forcing it to
discharge in France.
Earlier on Feb. 28, the NS Champion, operated by Russian
shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF), changed course and sailed
away from Britain towards Denmark, ship-tracking data on Eikon
showed.
The vessel last reported its position close to Denmark's
coast on Wednesday with its status showing as underway using
engine, tracking data showed.
SCF did not respond to a request for comment, and the ship's
crew could not be reached.
Under Danish law, ports are obliged to receive vessels
provided there is space and security considerations are met.
Danish authorities did immediately comment on whether they
had been in contact with the NS Champion.
Up to 65 million barrels of Russian crude are estimated to
be on board 90 tankers, which have yet to reach destinations,
predictive maritime analytics company Windward said.
Seven of those vessels, with 5 million barrels of oil, were
reporting their positions as headed to the United States,
Windward added.
European Union countries are divided on whether to ban
energy cargoes with a Russia footprint.
Other ships with Russian gas have been able to deliver their
cargoes. Two LNG tankers have docked and discharged in ports in
France and Belgium since March 5, analysis by data intelligence
firm ICIS showed.
Denmark is pushing for the EU to take a common decision on
excluding Russian vessels from ports in the bloc, Foreign
Minister Jeppe Kofod said in emailed comments to Reuters.
"It will naturally be a far-reaching decision that requires
careful preparation. Therefore, it is not something you just
do," he said.
SCF was among the Russian entities the U.S. Treasury
restricted in February from raising capital in U.S. markets,
which shipping sources say will complicate transactions for the
Moscow-listed company.
Shipowners and operators were "struggling to keep up with
the unfolding sanctions and are concerned that activities that
are permitted today, will be banned tomorrow," said Alexander
Brandt, a sanctions lawyer at law firm Reed Smith.
Significant numbers of Russian-linked tankers carrying crude
oil and LNG call at UK ports each year as well as ships carrying
steel and other goods, added Nick Austin, a shipping partner at
Reed Smith.
"Those ships and cargoes will now have to go elsewhere, or
more likely never leave Russia at all," Austin said.
