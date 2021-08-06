Log in
All eyes on US payrolls data

08/06/2021 | 04:39am EDT
After the British government lifted some of the travel restrictions, including the requirement to quarantine for travellers from France, stocks from companies in the travel & leisure sector rose yesterday, such as IAG, which gained 4.3%, or Intercontinental Hotels (+2.6%). The FTSE 100 was flat for the day, while the FTSE 250 was up 0.7%.

This morning, UK markets are down, with investors taking in comments from central banks this week. Australia reiterated plans to taper from September, Brazilian and Czech interest rates rose and the Bank of England, even though it kept rate unchanged, gave new details about when it may start tapering: "The Committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the central projections in the August Monetary Policy Report, some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term."

Investors will be closely watching payrolls data in the United States, because a high reading will increase the odds for stimulus tapering to start by year-end.

In other news, British house prices rose in July after decreasing in June, thanks to demand for larger home after lockdowns related to Covid-19. House prices were 0.4% higher than in June.

Among stock, the London Stock Exchange Group advanced 3.3 after posting a growth of 4.6% in H1.

 

Things to read:


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.01% 7118.97 Delayed Quote.10.21%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.31% 23433.1 Delayed Quote.14.73%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.98% 174.54 Delayed Quote.11.39%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 5.12% 7848 Delayed Quote.-17.10%