All eyes on US payrolls data

This morning, UK markets are down, with investors taking in comments from central banks this week. Australia reiterated plans to taper from September, Brazilian and Czech interest rates rose and the Bank of England, even though it kept rate unchanged, gave new details about when it may start tapering: "The Committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the central projections in the August Monetary Policy Report, some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to be consistent with meeting the inflation target sustainably in the medium term."

Investors will be closely watching payrolls data in the United States, because a high reading will increase the odds for stimulus tapering to start by year-end.

In other news, British house prices rose in July after decreasing in June, thanks to demand for larger home after lockdowns related to Covid-19. House prices were 0.4% higher than in June.

Among stock, the London Stock Exchange Group advanced 3.3 after posting a growth of 4.6% in H1.

