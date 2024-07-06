STORY: ::July 5, 2024

::French voters face uncertainty in Sunday's legislative run-off

as the far right risks a political deadlock

::Paris, France

"If the (far right) National Rally gets more votes than (left wing) Popular Front, all hell will break loose."

"I think that people are apprehensive and it's about wanting to scare people. I think that as long as we are citizens and we vote, we should not be afraid of the reaction. All all those who have advocated violence or are behind violent acts because they do not agree (with the result), I think that that has no place in the French Republic and quite simply as a citizen."

Barman Lucas Remy says if the far right National Rally gets more votes "all hell will break loose."

While a Parisian working in finance, Marilyne Martin, says violent acts have no place in the French Republic.

Marine Le Pen's eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally (RN) topped the parliamentary election's first round with a third of the vote, opening the prospect of the far right leading a French government for the first time since World War Two.

Striving to impede the far right, France's political parties have scrambled to form political alliances after President Emmanuel Macron's surprise move to call the parliamentary election, reshaping the political landscape into three large blocs.

An OpinionWay poll for French business daily Les Echos projected the RN winning 205-230 seats, ahead of the leftwing New Popular Front (NFP) with 145-175 seats, and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc with 130-162 seats.

If the vote is in line with the latest surveys, the election will deliver a hung parliament. Options would include attempting to pull together a coalition; a party running a minority government; and naming a caretaker government that would aim to strike deals on each legislative proposal.