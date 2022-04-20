Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

All large euro zone banks can withstand Russian write-off, ECB says

04/20/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - All large euro zone banks can withstand a full write-off of their Russian exposure and still respect their capital requirements, the European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said in a letter published on Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions have already forced the European units of some Russian banks out of business and caused some European lenders to leave Russia or consider such a move.

Enria said the exposure to Russia was concentrated in nine banks but even they could deal with a wipe-out of their direct cross-border ties to Russian counterparts and of the equity held in subsidiaries located in Russia.

"All banks involved would maintain sufficient headroom over the minimum and buffer requirements," Enria said in the letter to members of the European Parliament.

He said the nine banks would see their capital reduced by 70-95 basis points on average in the event of a wipe-out and for none of them the hit would be bigger than 200 basis points.

He added the ECB was closely monitoring banks' implementation of sanctions against Moscow and warned about indirect risks from the war, ranging from an economic slowdown resulting to volatility in the commodities market.

"Supervisors are in regular contact with the relevant banks to monitor their risk profiles, assess their reactions and identify any vulnerabilities at an early stage," Enria said.

The ECB supervises the euro zone's 115 largest banks.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Edmund Blair, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aExclusive-Ex-CIA analyst says she 'got bloodied' in tangled U.S. war on Al Qaeda
RE
07:00aIMF says governments must protect the vulnerable 'when things fall apart', avert unrest
RE
07:00aTighter monetary policy to curb inflation will raise sovereign b…
RE
07:00aGov't steps to limit rise in domestic prices could exacerbate gl…
RE
07:00aImf's gaspar says governments have 'absolute imperative' to prov…
RE
07:00aImf fiscal affairs director gaspar says global debt risks are 'q…
RE
07:00aGovernments should target fiscal support to vulnerable to avoid…
RE
07:00aU.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters
RE
07:00aGlobal public debt to ease in 2022 and stabilize at 95% of gdp i…
RE
06:59aVietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for "illegal" social media content -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
3Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
4PostNL N : Presentation
5Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

HOT NEWS