All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in
talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle
high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on
Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table.
"With oil producing countries, we’re talking about proposed
production increases. With oil consuming countries, we're
talking about releases from strategic reserves,” Psaki told
reporters.
In November, the United States announced plans to release 50
million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum
Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below
seven-year highs.
Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of
strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All
options remain on the table."
She said: "Nobody should hold back supply at the expense of
the American consumer, particularly as the recovery from the
pandemic continues and oil producers around the world have the
capacity to produce at levels that match demand and reduce the
high prices."
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Howard Goller)