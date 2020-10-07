All-season Tire Market in Europe to Reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2024, Bridgestone Corp. and Continental AG Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the all-season tire market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 3.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This Report Addresses:

The market size from 2020-2024

Expected market growth until 2024

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics

Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of nanotechnology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

All-season Tire Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

All-season Tire Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user Aftermarket OEMs

Distribution Channel Offline Online



All-season Tire Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The all-season tire market in Europe report covers the following areas:

All-season Tire Market in Europe Size

All-season Tire Market in Europe Trends

All-season Tire Market in Europe Analysis

This study identifies implementation of regulations pertaining to the use of all-season tires as one of the prime reasons driving the all-season tire market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

All-season Tire Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-season tire market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the all-season tire market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-season tire market in Europe

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-season tire market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nokian Tyres Plc

Pirelli Tyre Spa

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

