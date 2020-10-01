Allego Recognized by Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work for Third Year In a Row

Commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction places Allego as a top-scoring company in Greater Boston area

Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, today announced it has been named as a Boston Business Journal 2020 Best Places to Work honoree. The BBJ’s Best Places to Work program is an exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. Winners are selected based on high scores from employee attitude and satisfaction survey results.

“This year has been full of challenges and obstacles for everyone, but our commitment to employee wellbeing and job satisfaction remain top priorities for the entire organization,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “Being recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the third year in a row is a truly outstanding accolade and reaffirms our commitment to creating a culture based on hard work, fun, transparency, accountability and continuous learning.”

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Boston Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

“These are challenging days for businesses and their employees,” said Carolyn Jones, Boston Business Journal market president and publisher, “and the companies that appear on this year’s Best Places to Work lists — our 18th year of honoring such companies — are leading the way as the region’s top workplaces.”

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBJ recognized this year’s 79 honorees at a virtual celebration on September 30. In addition, a Best Places to Work special issue is scheduled to be published in the Oct. 2 Weekly Edition of the Boston Business Journal.

This recognition from the Boston Business Journal is yet another accolade confirming Allego’s ongoing commitment to its employees. Earlier this year Allego was named a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine, and Selling Power included the company on its 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.

