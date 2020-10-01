Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allego Recognized by Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work for Third Year In a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction places Allego as a top-scoring company in Greater Boston area

Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, today announced it has been named as a Boston Business Journal 2020 Best Places to Work honoree. The BBJ’s Best Places to Work program is an exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. Winners are selected based on high scores from employee attitude and satisfaction survey results.

Click to tweet: Did you hear the news? @allegosoftware made the @BosBizJournal’s #BestPlacestoWork list for the third year in a row! Check out the other top-scoring, local organizations here: https://bit.ly/3cJyDFv

“This year has been full of challenges and obstacles for everyone, but our commitment to employee wellbeing and job satisfaction remain top priorities for the entire organization,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. “Being recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the third year in a row is a truly outstanding accolade and reaffirms our commitment to creating a culture based on hard work, fun, transparency, accountability and continuous learning.”

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Boston Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

“These are challenging days for businesses and their employees,” said Carolyn Jones, Boston Business Journal market president and publisher, “and the companies that appear on this year’s Best Places to Work lists — our 18th year of honoring such companies — are leading the way as the region’s top workplaces.”

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBJ recognized this year’s 79 honorees at a virtual celebration on September 30. In addition, a Best Places to Work special issue is scheduled to be published in the Oct. 2 Weekly Edition of the Boston Business Journal.

This recognition from the Boston Business Journal is yet another accolade confirming Allego’s ongoing commitment to its employees. Earlier this year Allego was named a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine, and Selling Power included the company on its 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.

For the full list of 2020 BBJ Best Places to Work honorees, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2020/06/16/bbj-reveals-2020-best-places-to-work.html

To learn more about career opportunities at Allego, and get additional information on our mission and core values, please visit: https://www.allego.com/about/careers/

About Allego, Inc.

Allego’s modern learning and enablement platform ensures that sales reps and other business-critical employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons—which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten—enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. More than 300,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit www.allego.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aCLEANSPARK : Highlights Advantages of Federal Energy Regulation Commission Ruling
PR
09:26aThe United States Air Force (USAF) Awards $62M Contract to One Network Enterprises for Its Item Master Logistics Capability Initiative (IMLCI)
PR
09:26aCARNIVAL & : PLC - Cancels Some Cruises For November And December
PR
09:26aBMO HARRIS BANK : receives Five-Star Rating from Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility
PR
09:26aAfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM
PR
09:26aBIOSYENT : Signs Exclusive Agreement for New Women's Health Product
AQ
09:25aINDUTRADE : acquires Czech Med-Tech company Cheirón
AQ
09:25aImpact of COVID-19 on Irish enterprises has been sudden, large and uneven
PU
09:25aELI : ELLIES HOLDINGS LIMITED - Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 30 April 2020
PU
09:25aProclamation on National Energy Awareness Month, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group