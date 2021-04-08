Allen Institute : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Institute today announced the appointment of Carla M. DewBerry, J.D., a partner at K&L Gates LLP, an internationally recognized law firm, to its Board of Directors. The board, which is comprised of members from science, law, finance and other business and philanthropic backgrounds, is charged with providing oversight and stewardship to the Allen Institute, helping to ensure it fulfills its scientific mission.

DewBerry practices in the areas of health care law; mergers and acquisitions; and federal, state and local tax. She represents health care clients in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement matters, including related audits and litigation. In addition, she is an experienced tax and business counselor and represents clients in corporate restructurings, joint venture operations, licensing, and federal and state taxation matters.

Prior to joining K&L Gates, LLP, DewBerry was an owner of the private law practice, Garvey Schubert Barer, whose areas of focus included general corporate law, tax law, and health care law with an emphasis in regulatory compliance and reimbursement issues. Previous to that, she was a shareholder in Bennett Bigelow & Leedom, P.S., a law firm specializing in health care services. DewBerry was also a tax manager of a large multi-national accounting firm where her primary areas of focus included hospital reorganizations, federal and state tax law, and health care reimbursement.

"We are thrilled to have Carla join our Board," said Allan Jones, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Allen Institute. "As an active community volunteer and leader, Carla brings not only her legal expertise but also her knowledge and experience serving on multiple nonprofit and for profit boards."

DewBerry, whose board term begins on June 1, joins 11 board members, including Board of Directors Chair Jody Allen, who is also Chair of Vulcan Inc. and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust.

About the Allen Institute

The Allen Institute is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization founded by philanthropist and visionary, the late Paul G. Allen. The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. The Institute is a recognized leader in large-scale research with a commitment to an open science model. Its research institutes and programs include the Allen Institute for Brain Science, launched in 2003, the Allen Institute for Cell Science, launched in 2014, the Allen Institute for Immunology, launched in 2018, and the MindScope Program, launched in 2020.

In 2016, the Allen Institute expanded its reach with the launch of The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, which identifies pioneers with new ideas to expand the boundaries of knowledge and make the world better. For more information, visit alleninstitute.org.

Media Contact:

Rob Piercy, Director, Media Relations

206.548.8486 | press@alleninstitute.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-institute-adds-leading-health-care-attorney-to-board-of-directors-301265299.html

SOURCE Allen Institute