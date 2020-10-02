Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allen Lyda Elected to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Allen E. Lyda has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective September 29, 2020.  Mr. Lyda was elected to the Boards of both companies to fill a current vacancy.  He will serve as a director until the next annual shareholders' meeting and until his successor has been elected.

Allen, a graduate of the University of Tulsa (B.S.) and California State University Bakersfield (MBA), has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1981.  He has held various management positions in banking from 1978 to 1989 and has worked for Tejon Ranch Company since 1990, holding the positions of Chief Financial Officer and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer.  Allen has a depth of technical knowledge in financial management and will bring significant strength to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank in the areas of audit, financial oversight, and risk management.

Chairman of the Board Eugene Voiland stated, "The Directors of both the Company and the Bank recognize that, as the Company continues to grow, there is a commensurate need to add new talent to our Boards in specific areas of specialization such as internal audit and risk management.  We are very pleased to have Allen join our team of directors and we feel confident that he will add tremendous strength to our Boards as we strive to fulfill our responsibilities of providing sound and effective oversight of the Company and the Bank."

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Company is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an FDIC-insured, state-chartered, commercial bank in its twelfth year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full-service banking office in Delano, and a Loan Production Office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-lyda-elected-to-board-of-directors-301144972.html

SOURCE Valley Republic Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:30p
GL
01:27pYAYO DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds YayYo, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action – YAYO
GL
01:25pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN, CP notch record third-quarter grain hauls
AQ
01:25pUNITED BANKERS OYJ : n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 02.10.2020
PU
01:25pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
01:22pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries
BU
01:22pBLNK DEADLINE NOTICE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – BLNK
GL
01:20pFIRST ENERGY METALS : to Acquire Gold Exploration Property Near Detour Lake Mine Area in Quebec, Canada
AQ
01:15pIBERSOL SGPS S A : Participação Qualificada – GOSHA HOLDINGS S.A.R.L.
PU
01:15pLendified Announces Revocation of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group