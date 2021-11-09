Alliance Advisors Expands Asian Operations Appointment of New VP, Business Development, Hong Kong & China

Alliance Advisors, leading global proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that James Ho has joined Alliance’s Hong Kong team as Vice President of Business Development.

Ted Wallace, Head of Alliance’s APAC Division says, “James is going to be an integral member of our Hong Kong team. His extensive network and experience in the corporate services and investment banking industry will help bring Alliance’s service offerings to a much wider audience in the region.”

Prior to joining Alliance, James spent the majority of his 15-year career pursuing new business in the corporate services and investment banking industry. During his tenure in investment banking, he provided financial advisory services on business restructuring and reorganization, initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. He has a strong reputation for aligning local and international experience to provide clients with the insightful and practical business and finance advice they need to overcome challenges and achieve their strategic objectives.

James commented, “I am very excited to join the new Hong Kong team at Alliance Advisors and I look forward to helping listed companies in the Greater China region to enhance their shareholder communications capabilities.”

“Bringing James on as a VP of Business Development is another crucial step in Alliance’s growth trajectory, and we are delighted that he has chosen to further his career with us,” stated Joseph Caruso, Alliance’s CEO.

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm that specializes in investor intelligence, corporate governance consulting, proxy contests, market surveillance and proxy management. Founded in 2005, the firm annually services more than 600 corporate and mutual fund clients around the world.

