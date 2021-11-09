Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alliance Advisors Expands Asian Operations Appointment of New VP, Business Development, Hong Kong & China

11/09/2021 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Advisors, leading global proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that James Ho has joined Alliance’s Hong Kong team as Vice President of Business Development.

Ted Wallace, Head of Alliance’s APAC Division says, “James is going to be an integral member of our Hong Kong team. His extensive network and experience in the corporate services and investment banking industry will help bring Alliance’s service offerings to a much wider audience in the region.”

Prior to joining Alliance, James spent the majority of his 15-year career pursuing new business in the corporate services and investment banking industry. During his tenure in investment banking, he provided financial advisory services on business restructuring and reorganization, initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. He has a strong reputation for aligning local and international experience to provide clients with the insightful and practical business and finance advice they need to overcome challenges and achieve their strategic objectives.

James commented, “I am very excited to join the new Hong Kong team at Alliance Advisors and I look forward to helping listed companies in the Greater China region to enhance their shareholder communications capabilities.”

“Bringing James on as a VP of Business Development is another crucial step in Alliance’s growth trajectory, and we are delighted that he has chosen to further his career with us,” stated Joseph Caruso, Alliance’s CEO.

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm that specializes in investor intelligence, corporate governance consulting, proxy contests, market surveillance and proxy management. Founded in 2005, the firm annually services more than 600 corporate and mutual fund clients around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:09pAGM Presentation - November 2021
PU
05:09pMEDMEN ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:09pInhibrx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pOncocyte Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pKodiak Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pMONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pTidewater Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pLISA DONOHUE APPOINTED TO GAP INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pAdvanced Emissions Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
4Analyst recommendations: Intercontinental Exchange, Airbnb, Moderna, Qu..
5Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse

HOT NEWS