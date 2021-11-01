Log in
Alliance Advisors Expands Asian Operations Appointment of New Vice President, Head of Investor Intelligence, Greater China

11/01/2021 | 02:30am EDT
Alliance Advisors, a leading global proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Race Chan has joined Alliance’s Hong Kong team as Head of Investor Intelligence for Greater China.

Race is an experienced investor relations specialist, with over 10 years of experience in stock surveillance, shareholder tracking, targeting and engagement. “Alliance is a reputable and leading corporate advisory firm and I look forward to contributing my experience and skills to provide localized and client-oriented solutions to Chinese corporates,” Race Chan commented. “I’m excited to be joining the team of professionals at Alliance Advisors, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring the firm’s unique and groundbreaking services to the Greater China market.”

Prior to joining Alliance, Race was the investor relations director at HKEX-listed Wonderful Sky Financial Group. He managed the Greater China team that provides market intelligence, gap analysis and advisory services to C-suite, board members, investor relations teams, intermediaries and legal advisors. Race has provided hundreds of shareholder surveillance reports prior to companies’ AGMs and EGMs and earned wide respect among clients and advisors for delivering results with ultrahigh identification rates and effective engagement solutions. Race has also worked with listed companies to develop coherent ESG strategies to comply with regulations and help them to get ready for the wave of sustainable investments.

Ted Wallace, Head of Alliance’s APAC Division says, “Race’s expertise in the markets of the Greater China region will be a much-needed addition to Alliance’s existing shareholder identification and stock surveillance team. With Race’s solid experience as an investor relations specialist in the industry, we are pleased to have him as a core leader to engage market players on behalf of our listed company clients, generating insights and reporting intelligence for our clients. Race will also work closely with our US surveillance team, helping to bring successful products like Ownership Intelligence to the Asia markets.”

“Race is a proficient team player with years of first-hand experience in Hong Kong and China,” stated Joseph Caruso, Alliance’s CEO. “We trust that Alliance will provide him with adequate resources to lay down a solid foundation for market intelligence and help transform our business in the Greater China markets.”

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm that specializes in investor intelligence, corporate governance consulting, proxy contests, market surveillance and proxy management. Founded in 2005, the firm annually services more than 600 corporate and mutual fund clients around the world.


