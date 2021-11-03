Log in
Alliance Advisors Further Expands Washington D.C. Office with Appointment of New Vice President, Business Development

11/03/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Alliance Advisors, leading global proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that James Bilodeau has joined Alliance’s United States team as Vice President of Business Development.

Lou Vega, Head of Alliance’s Business Development Group says, “Jim is a going to be an integral member of our Washington D.C. (Northern Triangle) office driving new business opportunities and focusing on Alliance’s governance advisory service offerings. Jim is well-versed in advisory consulting, business development and relationship management. His extensive experience and contribution to the business is welcomed and I know that he will be a great addition to the Alliance family.”

Prior to joining Alliance, Jim spent the majority of his 20-year career pursuing new business for notable firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Dow Jones, IHS Markit, and Activist Insight. Jim most recently worked at Norbeck Capital matching investors with companies seeking growth capital. He has a strong reputation for aligning local and international experience providing clients with the insightful and practical business advice they need to overcome challenges and achieve strategic objectives.

Jim commented, “The brand recognition that Alliance Advisors has built over the past decade is the main reason, and what makes me so excited to join the team, especially during this high growth period of expansion.”

“Adding Jim to the Washington D.C. office shows our commitment to the continued growth in the Governance Advisory space, and I am delighted that he has chosen to further his career with us,” stated Joseph Caruso, Alliance’s CEO.

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is a proxy solicitation and corporate advisory firm that specializes in investor intelligence, corporate governance consulting, proxy contests, market surveillance, and proxy logistics management. Founded in 2005, the firm annually services more than 600 corporate and mutual fund clients around the world.

The Shareholder Communication Strategists


© Business Wire 2021
