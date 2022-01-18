Alliance BIDAcademy and Coursera: New Partner to Expand its Training Offer for the Region

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), through BIDAcademy, has been developing high quality open online courses (MOOC), as a result of more than 60 years of experience, to improve the capacities of all development actors in Latin America and the Caribbean.

BIDAcademy, in its growth strategy and outreach to new and larger audiences, has already launched Gobierno Digital and now, the specialization in Design and Management of development projects in Coursera, the online training platform founded in 2012 with more than 65 million students, and 2,000 open courses by 200 different institutions.

This alliance with Coursera focuses on the key priorities of the Bank's strategy to support regional recovery and growth, "Vision 2025" which addresses regional integration and nearshoring, digitization, support for SMEs, action against climate change and advocacy of gender and diversity.

Specifically, with this specialization, key concepts and tools are offered, through case studies and methodologies with international standards, to design and manage development projects, and their possible risks, with an emphasis on results to achieve more efficient and sustainable projects.

Thus, the IDB, through new alliances in BIDAcademy, continues to promote efforts to promote sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean through capacity building and information on policy decisions through open knowledge. It also focuses on improving skills within the Bank to continue strengthening project design and execution capacities to provide better service to borrowing member countries.

To expand the reach and impact of BIDAcademy, the IDB is constantly seeking new partnerships with educational and development institutions interested in co-producing and sharing knowledge that can help Latin America and the Caribbean overcome its most pressing challenges.