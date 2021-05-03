Alliance Cancer Care Colorado at Red Rocks Partners With SCL Health

Cancer Care Center Offers Advanced Radiation Therapy Treatments in a Comfortable and Convenient Outpatient Setting

Alliance Oncology, a division of Alliance HealthCare Services, a leading national provider of outsourced healthcare services, announced that their cancer care center in Golden, Colorado has formed a partnership with SCL Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system serving patients primarily in Colorado and Montana.

Alliance Cancer Care Colorado at Red Rocks, located in the Red Rocks Medical Center in Golden Colorado, opened in November 2010 and is a multidisciplinary outpatient radiation oncology center that offers high-quality cancer care in a convenient, home-like setting. The new partnership brings the Cancer Centers of Colorado Lutheran Medical Center Radiation Oncology services on-site – including radiation oncologists Julie A. Carlson, M.D. and Tyler J. Kemmis, M.D., effective May 3.

“Our team at Alliance is excited to be partnering with SCL Health, and in particular we want to warmly welcome Drs. Carlson and Kemmis to the on-site care team,” said Douglas McCracken, President of Alliance Oncology. “Supporting each patient via education and evidence-based medicine, and providing compassionate care during a challenging time – these are commitments we share as we continue to serve the Golden and surrounding communities.”

“Across the US, we work side by side with more than a thousand hospitals to deliver effective and efficient diagnostic radiology, radiation therapy and related services,” added Rhonda Longmore-Grund, President and CEO of Alliance HealthCare Services. “We believe it is the best of both worlds: a focus on each unique community, partnership and patients, supported by national resources. We’re thrilled to welcome SCL as an Alliance HealthCare Services partner.”

Alliance Cancer Care Colorado at Red Rocks is located at 400 Indiana Street, Suite 220, Golden, Colorado, 80401. For more information, or to make an appointment with Dr. Carlson or Dr. Kemmis, please call (720) 420-3300 or visit www.accredrocks.com.

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of outsourced healthcare solutions, with expertise in radiology, oncology, and interventional services. We partner with healthcare providers, systems, and hospitals to provide a full continuum of services, including mobile, interim, fixed-site, and comprehensive service line management as well as ASCs and joint venture partnerships. Alliance operates more than 600 diagnostic radiology, radiation therapy, and interventional systems, including more than 70 fixed-site radiology locations, more than 40 cancer care centers, and more than 20 pain management/interventional procedures clinics. Alliance provides quality clinical services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 47 states, where approximately 2,750 Alliance Team Members are committed to providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, visit www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

About SCL Health Lutheran Medical Center

Lutheran Medical Center is a community-based, 338-bed acute-care hospital located in Wheat Ridge, CO. Local and national ratings organizations regularly recognize Lutheran for clinical excellence, patient safety and patient experience.

Lutheran’s premier services include a birthing center, Heart and Neurovascular Center, robotic surgery, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Cancer Centers of Colorado, Orthopedics, a Level II Trauma Center and emergency services including the first Senior Emergency Room in Colorado. Senior-focused services also include a dedicated Senior Behavioral Health unit. Lutheran operations include West Pines, Lutheran Hospice, and the Spine Center at Denver West.

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the people and communities it serves. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, its health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health, and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana.

