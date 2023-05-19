(Alliance News) - Welcome to the Alliance News UK service (ISSN 2515-9453), consisting of the Alliance News UK Professional and its family of financial newswires serving investors and their professional advisers.

Alliance News UK is published by Alliance News Ltd, whose registered office is at 16 Carver Road, London SE24 9LT, UK.

To speak to our editorial team, email us at newsroom@alliancenews.com

For information about subscribing to Alliance News UK, email us at info@alliancenews.com or visit our website at www.alliancenews.com

Alliance News UK provides independent news coverage of every company listed on the London Stock Exchange, including closed-end investment trusts, together with relevant political and economic news from around the world.

Terms Of Use and Disclaimer

Alliance News UK (the "Content") is the property of Alliance News Ltd or its licensors, and is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. The Content may be used only for your personal and non-commercial use. You agree not to copy, reproduce, modify, display, perform, publish, create derivative works from, or store any of the Content. You also agree not to distribute, communicate, transmit, broadcast or circulate any of the Content to anyone, including but not limited to someone else in the same company or organisation, without the express prior written consent of Alliance News, with this one exception:

You may, on an occasional and irregular basis, reproduce, distribute, display, communicate or transmit an insubstantial portion of the Content, for a non-commercial purpose and without charge, to a limited number of individuals, provided you include all copyright and other proprietary rights notices with such portion of the Content in the same form in which the notices appear within the Content, the original source attribution, and the phrase "Used with permission from Alliance News".

However, you may not post any of the Content to forums, newsgroups, mail lists, electronic bulletin boards, or other websites, without the prior written consent of Alliance News.

To request consent for other matters, you may contact Alliance News on info@alliancenews.com.

We do not guarantee that the Content will always be available or uninterrupted nor that this website will be free from bugs or viruses. We may suspend, withdraw, discontinue or change any part of the Content without notice.

The Content includes facts, views, opinions and recommendations of individuals and organisations deemed of interest. Alliance News and its Content licensors are not giving investment advice, tax advice, legal advice, or other professional advice on which it is intended that you should rely. Alliance News and its Content licensors do not guarantee or warrant the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of, or otherwise endorse, these views, opinions and recommendations. You should always seek the assistance of a professional for advice on investments, tax, the law, or other professional matters.

Alliance News has no liability to you whatsoever for any loss or damage in connection with, or inability to use, this website or use of, or reliance on, the Content.

We may revise these Terms of Use at any time. Please check from time to time as these Terms of Use, and any changes made to them, are binding on you.

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.