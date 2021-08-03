Alliant Acquires Benefit Concepts, Inc.

Acquisition brings one of the nation’s largest group and individual benefit agencies to Alliant’s Employee Benefits Group

Alliant has acquired Benefit Concepts, Inc. (BCI), one the largest group and individual benefit agencies in the U.S. The acquisition of the Houston-based firm places Alliant’s Employee Benefits Group in a significant position of strength within the national small group benefits market.

“The BCI team is highly regarded for its success in crafting customized employee benefits programs that help individuals and small-to-midsized businesses thrive in the most competitive of markets,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “BCI’s national presence and seasoned team of experts positions us for significant long-term growth within the small group market and adds an additional layer of strength to our national employee benefits practice.”

Founded in 1983, BCI provides a full range of employee benefits solutions to businesses and individuals. BCI is also a general agent providing unique support to other agencies in the marketplace. BCI provides a leading-edge, scalable platform to individuals and groups down to two employees. The firm serves more than 6,000 companies and represents more than 50 top-rated insurance carriers nationwide.

“Alliant, with its vast array of resources and technology solutions, will provide a strong foundation for us to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients and broker partners,” said Mark Kennedy, CEO of Benefit Concepts, Inc. “This will further strengthen our partnerships with both brokers and small businesses, enabling us to broaden our reach and expand our service profile.”

BCI and its more than 100 employees will join Alliant and will continue serving clients and broker partners from its current Houston headquarters under the BCI name and brand. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Alliant Insurance Services

