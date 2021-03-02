Alliant Acquires Group Insurance, Incorporated

Acquisition of Louisiana-based general agency expands group insurance offerings across Alliant’s employee benefits platform

Alliant has acquired Group Insurance, Incorporated (GII), a full-service employee benefits provider and one of Louisiana’s leading group insurance brokerage firms. The acquisition of the Baton Rouge-based general agency adds a diverse portfolio of group insurance products and services to the company’s national employee benefits platform. GII will be part of the Employee Benefits Group of Alliant.

“Group Insurance has a long history of success in providing exceptional, boutique service and fastidious dedication to their brokers and carriers, while leading the market in diverse insurance offerings,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “The firm’s strategic approach to employee benefits will enhance Alliant’s strength and service in the Southeast and throughout the U.S.”

Founded in 1971, Group Insurance and its brokers offer a breadth of employee benefits solutions and consulting services that include health, life, disability, dental, vision, final expense, accident, and various other ancillary products. In addition to its group insurance offerings, GII offers various individual insurance and ancillary products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Insurance Services of America (ISA).

“Joining forces with Alliant provides a unique opportunity for Group Insurance and its brokers to expand product offerings and core services while maintaining the client-first culture that has defined our success,” said Dan Jumonville, Founder/President/CEO of GII. “This new partnership represents both an affirmation and extension of our commitment to providing market-leading products and solutions backed by a highly personal approach to service.”

Jumonville and the entire Group Insurance, Inc. team will join Alliant and will continue to service its growing client base from its Baton Rouge headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

