Alliant Credit Union : Partners with Suze Orman to Provide Savings Plan

In addition to sponsoring Suze Orman’s podcast Women & Money (and the Men Smart Enough to Listen), Alliant has teamed up with Orman to provide The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account and savings plan.

Alliant Credit Union, a nationwide digital credit union and one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S., today announced its partnership with personal finance expert and podcast host Suze Orman. The partnership includes the sponsorship of her podcast, Women & Money (and the Men Smart Enough to Listen), as well as a one of a kind savings plan aimed at helping her fans create better saving habits as well as paying them to save.

Orman and Alliant’s shared values – making the most of your life by making the most of your money – is what brought the partnership seamlessly together.

“At Alliant, we are all in and go all out for our members’ success,” said Dennis Devine, CEO of Alliant. “As a digital credit union, we help members maximize their money in ways banks can’t. First, our members are owners and we do everything for them. We don’t have shareholders – instead, we measure what we give back to our members. Second, as a digital institution, we have a very lean cost structure, allowing us to reward our members with among the highest rates and lowest fees in the industry. Our members also value our focus on award-winning online and mobile experiences.”

“Being a former bank leader, I can truly say that Alliant is offering something special to Suze’s fans,” said Devine.

Alliant’s digital, member-focused approach, combined with its high deposit rates, is what attracted Orman to the credit union.

“I wanted to find a great, digital partner that always put people's interests and needs in front of their own in all matters of finance. I found that in Alliant,” said Orman. “When they agreed to partner on what I know is the best savings account available on the market today, I thought I was going to explode with excitement.”

The partnership focuses not only on building funds in a high-rate savings account because it is the foundation for a healthy financial future. The intention is to get people into the habit of saving as well as rewarding them for doing so. Orman likes to say “we are paying people to save.”

“Millions of people had to use their emergency funds over the past year, and now is the time to start over again, so let’s help them,” said Orman.

The savings plan begins with opening The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account at Alliant. From there, new accountholders will deposit at least $100 a month for 12 consecutive months into this high-rate savings account. At the end of the 12 months, Alliant will deposit an additional $100 bonus into their account.

Typically, to earn $100 in a high-rate savings account, accountholders would need to have over $18,000 in their account for 12 months. That is why Orman wanted to call the account The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account.

Orman will continue to provide financial advice on her extremely popular Women & Money (and the Men Smart Enough to Listen) podcast.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 500,000 members and over $12 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant’s mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org.

About Suze Orman

Orman is the most recognized personal finance expert in America today. She is a two-time Emmy award winner, author of ten consecutive NY Times Bestsellers, named twice by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, is the single most successful fundraiser in the history of PBS, hosted the Suze Orman Show on CNBC for 13 years, named by Barron's as one of the 100 most powerful women in finance and was spoofed on SNL four times. Orman was a waitress making $300 a month until 30 years of age.

