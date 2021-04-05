Alliant Names Lilian Vanvieldt as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Long-time Alliant producer and community activist will expand Alliant’s national Diversity & Inclusion initiative

Alliant has named Lilian Vanvieldt as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer (CDIO). The 19-year Alliant employee will draw on her extensive background in community activism and an intimate understanding of Alliant culture to expand the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts on a national level.

“Alliant believes diversity will be one of our greatest strengths, and Lilian exemplifies our commitment to positive change through coordinated action,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “She will employ her depth of insurance expertise and long history within the Alliant organization to bring together the people and resources necessary to ensure Alliant is a diverse and inclusive environment where all perspectives are heard, valued, and respected.”

As the leader of Alliant’s Diversity & Inclusion team, Vanvieldt will execute on a vision for an organization with more than 4,300 employees and 130 offices nationwide.

“We have a profound responsibility as an organization to advocate for diversity and inclusion both in our industry and in the communities where we do business,” said Vanvieldt. “My goal is to help Alliant stand out as a force for good in the insurance industry, while expanding opportunities for career growth and advancement for individuals with diverse backgrounds and life experiences within our organization.”

Vanvieldt assumes this role with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and a long-standing background in community service and philanthropy. She currently serves as Director of the Susan G. Komen Leadership Foundation in San Diego and was the organization’s Honorary Breast Cancer Survivor of the Year in 2018. She uses her voice and influence to advocate for equality in access to health services and is an active spokesperson for breast cancer education and prevention.

In addition to heading up Alliant’s diversity and inclusion initiative as CDIO, Vanvieldt will continue to service her national portfolio of public entity clients, focusing on schools and public agencies.

