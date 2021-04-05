Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alliant Names Lilian Vanvieldt as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

04/05/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-time Alliant producer and community activist will expand Alliant’s national Diversity & Inclusion initiative

Alliant has named Lilian Vanvieldt as Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer (CDIO). The 19-year Alliant employee will draw on her extensive background in community activism and an intimate understanding of Alliant culture to expand the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts on a national level.

“Alliant believes diversity will be one of our greatest strengths, and Lilian exemplifies our commitment to positive change through coordinated action,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “She will employ her depth of insurance expertise and long history within the Alliant organization to bring together the people and resources necessary to ensure Alliant is a diverse and inclusive environment where all perspectives are heard, valued, and respected.”

As the leader of Alliant’s Diversity & Inclusion team, Vanvieldt will execute on a vision for an organization with more than 4,300 employees and 130 offices nationwide.

“We have a profound responsibility as an organization to advocate for diversity and inclusion both in our industry and in the communities where we do business,” said Vanvieldt. “My goal is to help Alliant stand out as a force for good in the insurance industry, while expanding opportunities for career growth and advancement for individuals with diverse backgrounds and life experiences within our organization.”

Vanvieldt assumes this role with more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and a long-standing background in community service and philanthropy. She currently serves as Director of the Susan G. Komen Leadership Foundation in San Diego and was the organization’s Honorary Breast Cancer Survivor of the Year in 2018. She uses her voice and influence to advocate for equality in access to health services and is an active spokesperson for breast cancer education and prevention.

In addition to heading up Alliant’s diversity and inclusion initiative as CDIO, Vanvieldt will continue to service her national portfolio of public entity clients, focusing on schools and public agencies.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : Big-Name Volatility Pushes IMX Score Higher in March
BU
12:31pAnchin's Real Estate Group Leaders Robert Gilman and Marc Wieder Named GlobeSt's 2021 Commercial Real Estate's Best Bosses for their Excellence in Leadership
BU
12:30pMCDONALD  : Makes National Caramel Day Worth Celebrating by Revealing New Caramel Brownie McFlurry® ➝
PU
12:30pSCIENTIFIC GAMES  : WCLC's First Online Lottery Program Expands Scientific Games' Growing iLottery and Digital Business
PU
12:30pRANDSTAD N  : US launches technology solutions to help employers safely welcome employees back to the office.
PU
12:30pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Qell Acquisition Corp. Buyout
GL
12:28pKENYA AIRWAYS  : suspends flights to United Kingdom
RE
12:27pFINTECH : A game of milliseconds and insights
PU
12:27p'SELENA : The Series' Part 2 to premiere on Netflix in May
AQ
12:27pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over F..
2South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record EV deliveries
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ