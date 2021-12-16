Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alliant's 2021 World Food Derby Raises $228,851 for Communities in Need

12/16/2021 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual initiative supports local and global communities with nearly 400 volunteer hours

Alliant employees raised $228,851 in combined cash, food, and essential item donations in the company’s 2021 World Food Derby competition. World Food Derby is Alliant’s annual initiative to fundraise and volunteer time to help end world hunger and serve local and global communities in honor of World Food Day on October 16. This year, Alliant employees across the nation joined forces and contributed nearly 400 volunteer hours for the competition, which was extended to culminate on November 30, Giving Tuesday.

“In a year where the need for food and essential items remains highly urgent, Alliant employees stepped up again and volunteered their time and donated resources and funds to help communities in need across the globe,” said Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer of Alliant and head of the company’s philanthropy program. “We had a great impact with dedicated employees who were generous and invited their friends, family, and neighbors to volunteer and donate resources as well.”

Alliant employees participated in a range of activities, including donating food, cash, and essential items as well as volunteering at food banks, shelters, and other community organizations. Employees also donated to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, supporting at-risk communities at home and abroad.

This marks the 13th year Alliant has participated in World Food Day. The total combined cash, food, and essential item donations for 2020 and 2021 World Food Derby competitions were $740,286. Plans to make another meaningful impact in 2022 have already begun.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aRelais Group acquires Trucknik Reservdelar AB in Sweden
AQ
08:11aGPR Appoints Former Daimler Trucks North America President and CEO Roger Nielsen to Advisory Board
BU
08:11aSelf Care Catalysts' Commitment to Patients
BU
08:11aiECURE Partners to Develop Next-Generation Liver-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles with University of Pennsylvania
BU
08:11aModus Releases Industry-Leading Buyer Engagement Tool that Helps Close Deals
BU
08:10aInveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas
AQ
08:10aUnity Ads Now Offers Access to Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation
BU
08:10a Forbes Launches Inaugural 30/50 Summit, Cross-Generational Women's Event For International Women's Day 2022
BU
08:10aAmerican Tower Corporation Announces Election of Teresa H. Clarke to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
08:10aAuto Dealership Buy/Sell Market on Track for Another Record Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Tech stocks lift European stocks ahead of ECB outcome

HOT NEWS