Alliant's 2021 World Food Derby Raises $228,851 for Communities in Need

Annual initiative supports local and global communities with nearly 400 volunteer hours

Alliant employees raised $228,851 in combined cash, food, and essential item donations in the company’s 2021 World Food Derby competition. World Food Derby is Alliant’s annual initiative to fundraise and volunteer time to help end world hunger and serve local and global communities in honor of World Food Day on October 16. This year, Alliant employees across the nation joined forces and contributed nearly 400 volunteer hours for the competition, which was extended to culminate on November 30, Giving Tuesday.

“In a year where the need for food and essential items remains highly urgent, Alliant employees stepped up again and volunteered their time and donated resources and funds to help communities in need across the globe,” said Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer of Alliant and head of the company’s philanthropy program. “We had a great impact with dedicated employees who were generous and invited their friends, family, and neighbors to volunteer and donate resources as well.”

Alliant employees participated in a range of activities, including donating food, cash, and essential items as well as volunteering at food banks, shelters, and other community organizations. Employees also donated to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, supporting at-risk communities at home and abroad.

This marks the 13th year Alliant has participated in World Food Day. The total combined cash, food, and essential item donations for 2020 and 2021 World Food Derby competitions were $740,286. Plans to make another meaningful impact in 2022 have already begun.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005332/en/