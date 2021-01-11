Allianz Begins Eight-Year Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Partnership

Allianz Life launches partnership in the United States, announces sponsorship of Paralympian Matt “The Armless Archer” Stutzman

Allianz SE, parent company of U.S.-based Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), Allianz Partners and Euler Hermes, officially began its eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements on Jan. 1, building on a collaboration with the Paralympic Movement that began in 2006. As the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, Allianz companies around the world, including in the United States, are now supporting the athletes, teams, volunteers and fans that are part of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

“Allianz is proud to be the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements,” said Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE. “As a supporter of the sports ecosystem and through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion and respect, Allianz and our 148,000 employees and 100,000 agents are excited to care and deliver for athletes, their families and their ambitions.”

Already a proud sponsor of Allianz Field, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United FC, Allianz Life is extending its commitment to community engagement and inclusion to the Olympic & Paralympic Movements, including a new sponsorship with U.S. Paralympic archer Matt “The Armless Archer” Stutzman. A two-time Paralympian and silver medalist at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Stutzman is hoping to represent Team USA again at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which will take place between August 24 and September 5, 2021.

“This is an exciting day for Allianz across the globe as this partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements establishes Allianz as one of just 15 current worldwide partners,” said Walter White, president and CEO, Allianz Life. “In the U.S., we are proud to support this initiative over the next eight years, starting with our new relationship with Matt Stutzman and his quest for gold. Matt embodies the qualities of diversity, inclusion and perseverance that inform our values-driven culture and guide us in our mission to help people live their lives with confidence.”

“I am honored and humbled to be supported by Allianz Life and its employees as I train for the upcoming Tokyo Games,” said Stutzman. “Allianz's deep commitment to the Paralympic and Olympic Movements provides inspiration for many other athletes and me as we strive to reach our goals and, hopefully, the top of the podium.”

For more information about Allianz Life’s support for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, visit www.allianzlife.com/olympics.

Since initially announcing the partnership in September 2018, Allianz has engaged fans, athletes, teams and employees through health-related initiatives across four pilot markets – Australia, China, France and Spain. Allianz presented the Australian Olympic Committee’s Wellbeing Week to showcase ways to improve mental health. Allianz also worked with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to encourage people to walk and run for “Club Paris 2024,” an initiative to encourage movement and be part of the Games.

In the coming months, Allianz will expand local initiatives to connect with athletes and fans across the world. To name a few, the global insurer will offer consumers and employees the chance to take part in the Olympic Torch Relay at Beijing 2022 and will engage youth with the spirit and values of the Movements at its Allianz Sports Camps through trying sports, building friendships and learning from athletes. Furthermore, Allianz will support the Movements with tailored insurance solutions and services.

“Having announced this new agreement in 2018, our teams have already been working together in key pilot markets to support athletes and the Olympic Movement,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “As we start this new Olympic year, we are excited to begin in earnest our global collaboration with Allianz.”

“Allianz brings global visibility to the athletes and values of the Paralympic Movement, and we look forward to our next phase working together,” added IPC President Andrew Parsons.

The partnership runs from 2021 – 2028. More details can be found on Allianz’s website.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® and one of the Ethisphere 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies®, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2019, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $10.4 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 147,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

About Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) SE is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy, Property-Casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 10 dedicated lines of business.

Our customers are as diverse as business can be, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to small businesses and private individuals. Among them are not only the world’s largest consumer brands, tech companies and the global aviation and shipping industry, but also wineries, satellite operators or Hollywood film productions. They all look to AGCS for smart answers to their largest and most complex risks in a dynamic, multinational business environment and trust us to deliver an outstanding claims experience.

Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in 31 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing over 4,450 people. As one of the largest Property-Casualty units of Allianz Group, we are backed by strong and stable financial ratings. In 2019, AGCS generated a total of €9.1 billion gross premium globally.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

About Euler Hermes

Euler Hermes is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network analyses daily changes in corporate solvency representing 92% of global GDP. We give companies the confidence to trade, and be paid. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz, to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Euler Hermes is present in 50+ countries with 5,800 employees. In 2019, our consolidated turnover was €2.9 billion and insured global business transactions represented €950 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit: eulerhermes.com

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million retail and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 774 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are one of the leading insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2019, over 147,000 employees achieved total revenues of 142 billion euros and an operating profit of 11.9 billion euros for the group.

