Allianz Q1 net profit down 78% after provision for funds debacle

Net profit was 561 million euros ($589.61 million) in the quarter, down from 2.57 billion euros a year ago and worse than expectations for profit of more than 1.9 billion euros.

The net profit figure published on Thursday is more precise and lower than the 600 million euros it announced a day earlier, when it disclosed it would set aside another 1.9 billion euros to deal with its U.S. legal issues.

Allianz confirmed its outlook for the full year, in which it expects operating profit of 13.4 billion euros, give or take 1 billion.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

