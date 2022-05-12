Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Allianz Q1 net profit down 78% after provision for funds debacle

05/12/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Allianz Global Investor headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz, which is working to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm, said on Thursday that net profit fell 78% in the first quarter but confirmed its outlook for 2022 operating profit.

Net profit was 561 million euros ($589.61 million) in the quarter, down from 2.57 billion euros a year ago and worse than expectations for profit of more than 1.9 billion euros.

The net profit figure published on Thursday is more precise and lower than the 600 million euros it announced a day earlier, when it disclosed it would set aside another 1.9 billion euros to deal with its U.S. legal issues.

Allianz confirmed its outlook for the full year, in which it expects operating profit of 13.4 billion euros, give or take 1 billion.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aChina plans forum with private sector firms to boost digital space - Bloomberg News
RE
01:39aIndian shares fall over 1%, rupee hits record low ahead of inflation data
RE
01:35aChina to inject $1.5 billion to help state coal-fired power firms
RE
01:34aAllianz Q1 net profit down 78% after provision for funds debacle
RE
01:33aBitcoin falls to lowest in 16 mths, giving up 2021 gains
RE
01:32aBOJ still a lone dove, but less so as global price pressures intensify
RE
01:31aHong kong's hang seng tech index down 3%…
RE
01:28aRWE takes $894 million writedown on Russian coal ban, Q1 core profit up
RE
01:21aJapan April service sector sentiment improves - govt
RE
01:17aJGB yields fall amid weak demand in domestic auction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
2Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
3Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up
4Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cu..
5PGS and TGS Expand MultiClient Coverage Offshore Canada

HOT NEWS