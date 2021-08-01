Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Allianz cooperating as DOJ probes Structured Alpha Funds

08/01/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Justice has begun an investigation relating to Allianz Global Investors' Structured Alpha Funds, following litigation pending in U.S. courts on the matter, German insurer Allianz said on Sunday.

Pension funds for truck drivers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States against Allianz Global Investors, one of the world's top asset managers, for failing to safeguard their investments during financial market instability during the coronavirus pandemic.

Market panic around the virus resulted in billions of dollars in losses last year, hitting many investors, but no other top-tier asset manager is facing such a large number of lawsuits in the United States connected to the turbulence.

Allianz said that its Allianz Global Investors unit has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and that Allianz is fully cooperating with the DOJ as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allianz' management has reassessed the matter and come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the Structured Alpha Funds issue could materially impact future financial results of Allianz, it added.

For now, it was not feasible to reliably estimate the amount of any possible resolution including potential fines and no provision has been recognised at the current stage, the insurer said.

The U.S. lawsuits allege that Allianz Global Investors, in its Structured Alpha family of funds, strayed from a strategy of using options to protect against a short-term financial market crash.

Last year, Allianz was forced to shut two private hedge funds after severe losses, prompting the wave of litigation which the company has said is "legally and factually flawed".

Together, the various suits filed in the U.S. Southern District of New York claim investors lost a total of around $4 billion.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06pAllianz cooperating as DOJ probes Structured Alpha Funds
RE
11:38aUK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman
RE
11:16aZoom reaches $85 million settlement of lawsuit over user privacy, 'Zoombombing'
RE
11:05aAirbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
RE
10:53aEgypt, Algeria agree on full support for Tunisian president - statement
RE
10:53aEgypt's president sisi agreed in meeting with algeria's foreign minster on full support for tunisian president - egyptian presidency
RE
10:31aU.S. senators predict passage of infrastructure bill this week, but still waiting for final text
RE
09:38aIndonesia extends COVID-19 restrictions for outside Java -local media
RE
09:27aFauci says he expects no new U.S. lockdowns despite surging Delta cases
RE
08:14aMODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
2China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
4LUCID GROUP, INC. : LUCID : Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
5Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report

HOT NEWS