Allianz : Leadership change at Allianz Holdings plc

After 8 years at the helm at Allianz Holdings, Jon Dye will be stepping down as CEO at the end of November 2021. He will be succeeded by Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance.

Jon joined Allianz in 2003 and became its CEO in 2013. During his tenure, he has overseen the acquisition of the general insurance businesses of Liverpool Victoria (LV=) and Legal and General (L&G), which have made Allianz one of the leading personal and commercial lines insurers in the UK. Jon's legacy will be the successful integration of Allianz UK and LV= and helping Allianz achieve a step change in its market position.

Chris Townsend, board member Allianz SE, said: 'I would like to thank Jon for his leadership of Allianz Holdings since July 2013, in particular for working through our recent UK acquisitions and successfully navigating through the challenges of the pandemic. We look forward to Colm joining us to take our business forward and capitalizing on our strong market position'.

Jon Dye said: 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years at Allianz. It has been a great privilege to lead such a fantastic business as part of such a successful team. I will be working with my colleagues over the next 6 months to ensure that Allianz is in the best possible shape for Colm to take on.'

Colm brings a wealth of experience, having held senior leadership positions in JP Morgan Chase, Zurich Financial Services, and most recently, Aviva, where he served as CFO and CEO. With his deep understanding of the UK P&C market, Colm will work towards strengthening Allianz's leading position in the UK.

This change is subject to regulatory approval.