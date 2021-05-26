Allianz : Leadership change at Allianz Holdings plc

After 8 years at the helm at Allianz Holdings, Jon Dye will be stepping down as CEO at the end of November 2021. He will be succeeded by Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance.
Jon joined Allianz in 2003 and became its CEO in 2013. During his tenure, he has overseen the acquisition of the general insurance businesses of Liverpool Victoria (LV=) and Legal and General (L&G), which have made Allianz one of the leading personal and commercial lines insurers in the UK. Jon's legacy will be the successful integration of Allianz UK and LV= and helping Allianz achieve a step change in its market position.
Chris Townsend, board member Allianz SE, said: 'I would like to thank Jon for his leadership of Allianz Holdings since July 2013, in particular for working through our recent UK acquisitions and successfully navigating through the challenges of the pandemic. We look forward to Colm joining us to take our business forward and capitalizing on our strong market position'.
Jon Dye said: 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years at Allianz. It has been a great privilege to lead such a fantastic business as part of such a successful team. I will be working with my colleagues over the next 6 months to ensure that Allianz is in the best possible shape for Colm to take on.'
Colm brings a wealth of experience, having held senior leadership positions in JP Morgan Chase, Zurich Financial Services, and most recently, Aviva, where he served as CFO and CEO. With his deep understanding of the UK P&C market, Colm will work towards strengthening Allianz's leading position in the UK.
This change is subject to regulatory approval.
About Allianz Holdings plc
Allianz Holdings plc is the non-regulated holding company which owns the principal insurance operations of Allianz SE in Great Britain.
About Allianz
The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million* private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.
*Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers
