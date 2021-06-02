Allied Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus. The final base shelf prospectus dated June 2, 2021 was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.



The final base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time Allied may offer and issue, from time to time, units and debt securities, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $3.0 billion. The specific terms of any offering of securities will be contained in a shelf prospectus supplement filed at the time of such offering.

Allied will no longer offer securities under its final base shelf prospectus dated November 19, 2019.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

