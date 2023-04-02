(Reuters) - Allied Universal has paused its multibillion-dollar initial public offering due to hiring problems and economic uncertainty, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing Chief Executive Steve Jones.

"The last 10 to 12 months have been really choppy waters for public markets, so we're very comfortable just continuing to remain private," Jones told the British newspaper.

