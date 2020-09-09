Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alligator Bioscience : presents an update regarding the Phase I study with the drug candidate ATOR-1015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:19am EDT

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today updated timelines indicating 3-6 months delay for the planned Phase Ib study with ATOR-1015, its tumor-localizing, bispecific CTLA-4 and OX40 antibody developed for treatment of metastatic cancer.

As previously communicated, preliminary data from the ongoing Phase I study have shown that ATOR-1015 is well tolerated at doses up to 600 mg (about 10 mg/kg), which is believed to be a clinically relevant dose range. At the current dose of 750 mg (~12.5 mg/kg), some grade 3 infusion related reactions have been reported which is expected to result in further dose evaluations.

"While the infusion related reactions will lead to the selection of a Phase Ib dose below 750 mg, we are still considerably higher in dose than our competitors and well within clinically relevant dose levels", commented Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

The ongoing Phase I dose escalation will be completed during the fourth quarter 2020 as previously communicated. The start of the Phase Ib expansion in malignant melanoma will be pushed into 2021 due to study amendments to adjust for the observed reactions. Recruitment will start as soon as regulatory approval has been obtained.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +46 46 540 82 06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com 

Per Norlén, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +46 540 82 00
E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:40 p.m. CEST on September 9, 2020.

About ATOR-1015

ATOR-1015 is a tumor-localizing, bispecific CTLA-4 and OX40 antibody developed for treatment of metastatic cancer. Promising data from the ongoing ATOR-1015 Phase I clinical trial was presented at ASCO in June 2020 and dose escalation continued at the higher dose 750 mg. The next step in the ATOR-1015 clinical development plan is a Phase Ib study for demonstration of single-agent activity.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-presents-an-update-regarding-the-phase-i-study-with-the-drug-candidate-ator-101,c3191868

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3191868/1304857.pdf

Alligator Bioscience presents an update regarding the Phase I study with the drug candidate ATOR-1015

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-presents-an-update-regarding-the-phase-i-study-with-the-drug-candidate-ator-1015-301126359.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aSapiens Announces Uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market
AQ
08:30aCBN JAS ARTICLE : Oil Price Shocks and Macroeconomic Dynamics in an Oil-Exporting Emerging Economy: A New Keynesian DSGE Approach
PU
08:30aU S GOLD : Provides Exploration Update for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming
PU
08:30aPETROL D D : Report on the operations of the Petrol Group and Petrol d.d., Ljubljana in the first six months of 2020
PU
08:30aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : ' New Version of its Cloud-based P&C Core Suite for EMEA & APAC Facilitates Digital Customer Experience & Enhances Process Automation
PU
08:30aTC ORIENT LIGHTING : Appointment of deputy chief executive officer
PU
08:30aANALOG DEVICES : Introduces Automotive Industry's First Wireless Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles
BU
08:30aONPOINT GROUP : Named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the 7th Consecutive Year
BU
08:29aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : to present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference
AQ
08:29aNEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Extract Valuable Information to Enable Smarter Decision-Making with Newgen's OmniXtract 3.0
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group