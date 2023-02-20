Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Alligator captured in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake

02/20/2023 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alligator found in New York's Prospect Park

(Reuters) - New York City park staff stumbled across a sickly alligator in Brooklyn's Prospect Park this weekend, the Parks Department said, and rangers captured the lost reptile and brought it to the Bronx Zoo for care.

Park maintenance staff found the alligator in Prospect Park Lake on Sunday morning, in the heart of the concrete jungle, and noted that it appeared lethargic and in a state of cold shock.

Alligators typically live in tropical climates and are native to the southeastern United States. This one was about 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

"We're grateful to our Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers who snapped into action to capture and transport the alligator," a spokesperson for NYC Parks said in a statement.

No one was harmed in the process of the animal's capture and transport to the zoo, the department said.

Alligator attacks are extremely rare in the United States, even in the states where they usually reside. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission counted that there were only 442 unprovoked bite incidents in the state from 1948 to 2021.

The New York City Parks department issued a public warning against releasing non-native animals into the city's environment, which is illegal. New York City Urban Park Rangers respond to about 500 calls regarding animals in poor condition each year.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:38pUS says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
RE
04:38pAustralia's Coles posts 17.1% rise in first-half profit
RE
04:37pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit on low iron ore prices
RE
04:32pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit
RE
04:15pExplosion rocks Ohio metals plant, media reports
RE
04:00pAlligator captured in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake
RE
03:52pFormer Pakistan PM Khan gets court protection against arrest
RE
03:39pPost-Brexit insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods
RE
03:24pEU climate diplomacy deal on hold as nuclear dispute deepens
RE
03:23pScottish first minister hopeful Forbes: I would've voted against gay marriage
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
4Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks
5Oil rises 1% on China demand hopes and supply concerns

HOT NEWS