Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allison+Partners : Elevates David Richeson to Managing Director, Strategic Analytics + Digital Innovation

06/14/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Richeson to Expand and Enhance Adoption of Data-driven Strategies and Communications throughout the Agency

Allison+Partners has promoted David Richeson to managing director, strategic analytics + digital innovation. This newly created role reflects his contributions to expanding Allison+Partners’ data analytics offering. Richeson will drive further avenues for data-driven strategy, communications, and other innovative approaches to deliver greater alignment between communications strategies and business goals for the agency and its clients. Richeson will report to Global President, Worldwide Client Services Matthew Della Croce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005782/en/

David Richeson, managing director, strategic analytics + digital innovation at Allison+Partners (Photo: Business Wire)

David Richeson, managing director, strategic analytics + digital innovation at Allison+Partners (Photo: Business Wire)

“David has played an incredibly important role in helping develop Allison+Partners’ best-in-class data analytics offering, across all facets of our client engagements,” Della Croce said. “Under his leadership, the agency has experienced successful growth through a proprietary digital data model as we’ve modernized our approach to earned media and evolved how we develop insights, customer journeys and channel strategies.”

Since joining the agency in 2019 as the senior vice president of digital innovation + influence, Richeson, in conjunction with the agency’s media, research and measurement teams, has spearheaded development of a data-driven approach to media relations that takes the guesswork out of media strategy, persona development, targeting and program measurement. Richeson has also provided a data-driven, strategic and measurable approach to managing corporate reputation, risk mitigation and business transformation for some of the firm's most prominent clients. He will continue to help develop predictive analytics to determine the more effective and efficient courses of action for communications.

Richeson has more than 20 years of experience providing counsel to top fortune 100 clients in the areas of integrated marketing, business strategy and technology. He has developed multiple proprietary engagement models on the cutting-edge of influence, focused on advanced data and analytics, real-time communications, purchase barrier-busting content strategy, micro-moment based marketing, and behavioral economics techniques.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global and North American Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and 2020 Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named a Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year by PRWeek and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. Allison+Partners operates in 32 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pRAFAEL  : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS  : Amended and Restated Articles of Association of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCLARIVATE  : Ordinary Shares Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pGOOD WORK  : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
04:56pNANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES  : EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pDICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pAMERANT BANCORP INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pFolds of honor builds hq to serve families of fallen and disabled solders
GL
04:56pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
04:55pBIOH PROD  : ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS