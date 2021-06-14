Allison+Partners : Elevates David Richeson to Managing Director, Strategic Analytics + Digital Innovation

Richeson to Expand and Enhance Adoption of Data-driven Strategies and Communications throughout the Agency

Allison+Partners has promoted David Richeson to managing director, strategic analytics + digital innovation. This newly created role reflects his contributions to expanding Allison+Partners’ data analytics offering. Richeson will drive further avenues for data-driven strategy, communications, and other innovative approaches to deliver greater alignment between communications strategies and business goals for the agency and its clients. Richeson will report to Global President, Worldwide Client Services Matthew Della Croce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005782/en/

David Richeson, managing director, strategic analytics + digital innovation at Allison+Partners (Photo: Business Wire)

“David has played an incredibly important role in helping develop Allison+Partners’ best-in-class data analytics offering, across all facets of our client engagements,” Della Croce said. “Under his leadership, the agency has experienced successful growth through a proprietary digital data model as we’ve modernized our approach to earned media and evolved how we develop insights, customer journeys and channel strategies.”

Since joining the agency in 2019 as the senior vice president of digital innovation + influence, Richeson, in conjunction with the agency’s media, research and measurement teams, has spearheaded development of a data-driven approach to media relations that takes the guesswork out of media strategy, persona development, targeting and program measurement. Richeson has also provided a data-driven, strategic and measurable approach to managing corporate reputation, risk mitigation and business transformation for some of the firm's most prominent clients. He will continue to help develop predictive analytics to determine the more effective and efficient courses of action for communications.

Richeson has more than 20 years of experience providing counsel to top fortune 100 clients in the areas of integrated marketing, business strategy and technology. He has developed multiple proprietary engagement models on the cutting-edge of influence, focused on advanced data and analytics, real-time communications, purchase barrier-busting content strategy, micro-moment based marketing, and behavioral economics techniques.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global and North American Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and 2020 Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named a Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year by PRWeek and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. Allison+Partners operates in 32 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005782/en/