Allison+Partners : Launches Miami Office

06/17/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Agency Veteran David Baum Will Lead the New Office, Allison’s 13th in the US, with a focus on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies Corporate Communications & Emerging Technologies

Allison+Partners, a global marketing and communications agency now operating across 32 markets, has announced the launch of its Miami office, the thirteenth US office in the agency’s expanding global network. With a focus on corporate communications, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies, David Baum, executive vice president of Corporate Communications & Technology, will lead the new office and scale its offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005643/en/

David Baum (Photo: Business Wire)

David Baum (Photo: Business Wire)

The Miami office augments Allison+Partners’ growing capabilities in blockchain, digital currencies, and emerging technologies. Clients will benefit from a deeper bench of expertise in creative, digital, thought leadership, purpose, public affairs, and data analytics that Allison+Partners applies to its clients on a global scale.

“Over the past year, blockchain developers, crypto, and emerging tech companies have stampeded to the Miami area, laying the foundation for a new tech ecosystem that will transform this region, and our nation, into a leading force in the frontiers of technology and digital payments,” Baum said. “Allison+Partners’ legacy in launching some of the world’s leading technology brands and entrepreneurial spirit is the perfect fit for the new Miami. As innovative companies set up operations here, our Miami team looks forward to telling their stories dynamically across an array of mediums, driving business growth and innovation through strategic communications and integrated marketing.”

Baum works at the crossroads of technology, business, and politics, and serves as a valued strategic advisor to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and founders. He developed Allison+Partners’ Start-Up Lifecycle program, which provides advisory services for business leaders as they scale their organizations. Over the arc of his career, Baum has led the development and implementation of multi-million-dollar global integrated marketing, public affairs, and communication programs for some of the world’s leading technology companies. He works alongside clients developing cutting-edge technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, rocketry, satellites, data centers, and renewable energy.

In 2020, Baum was listed on PRWeek’s 40 under 40 and is a member of Allison+Partners Global B2B Technology Council and Allison Advisory, the management consulting arm of the company. Having previously worked out of the agency’s New York City office for nine years, he will continue to help lead global B2B technology and reputation management work for the agency’s clients.

Allison+Partners Global Chairman Scott Allison said having Baum open the Miami office enhances the agency’s focus on its global footprint, with its position as a gateway to Latin America. “David takes a global view to business, and works easily across markets and disciplines, working well with engineers, data scientists and IT professionals who look to change the world.”

“This is an exciting time for the Miami tech movement, and Allison+Partners’ expertise in tech-focused communications and current ties to our community make them a natural player in our business ecosystem,” said Michael Finney, President, and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “Miami has an abundance of marketing and communications talent. The jobs that the agency is bringing will help propel the city’s momentum – we certainly welcome that.”

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The agency was named one PRWeek’s Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. The firm was also named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and 2020 Best Agencies to Work For. Allison+Partners operates in 32 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.


© Business Wire 2021
