Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allison+Partners : Named PR and Marketing Agency of Record for Nordic Consulting

06/23/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allison+Partners has been named marketing agency of record for Nordic Consulting, a global leader in providing talent acquisition, advisory services and enterprise support services that result in innovations across the healthcare industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005855/en/

“We are thrilled to welcome the Nordic team to the Allison+Partners’ growing portfolio of health technology clients,” said Cathy Planchard, global president, Marketing + Innovation and Health. “As we witness the rapid acceleration of health technology around the world, our team is eager to support Nordic in their ambitious goal to scale award-winning solutions that benefit providers, payers and the millions of people they serve.”

The scope of work for Nordic Consulting will include brand positioning and engagement, thought leadership, media relations, digital and content development with the goal of raising awareness for its products and services within the healthcare industry. The account will be serviced by a national team of health, integrated marketing, brand and corporate communications specialists spread across the U.S.

“During the RFP process we were looking for a partner that truly understood our business, where the health industry is headed, and Nordic’s role in achieving a healthy future,” said Lauren Verdery, senior vice president of brand, marketing and communications at Nordic. “As we extend our reach globally, we’re excited to partner with an agency that’s deeply rooted in research and conveyed a strong understanding of our brand and how to strengthen our leadership position in healthcare technology and beyond.”

The RFP process was led on Nordic’s behalf by GSD Advisory, a strategic consulting firm based in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners, an MDC Partners company, is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and 2020 Best Agencies to Work For. The agency also scored a perfect 10 in PRWeek’s 2020 Agency Business Report, was named a Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year and recognized as one of PRWeek UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. Allison+Partners operates in 31 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:45pDOMINION ENERGY  : Additional Utility Bill Assistance Available for Dominion Energy Customers
PU
01:44pDays Inn Partners with Husky for ‘Drive to Win' Summer Sweepstakes
GL
01:44pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-GR1 (GSMBS 2021-GR1)
BU
01:43pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO will step down next year
AQ
01:43pPHISHING AWARENESS TRAINING : Best Practices for Your Employees
PU
01:43pMax Cheprasov to Speak at the Automation CXO Conclave
GL
01:42pALLISON+PARTNERS  : Named PR and Marketing Agency of Record for Nordic Consulting
BU
01:41pBITFARMS  : Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular
AQ
01:41pFire Sprinklers and A Closed Door Save Children From Fire
GL
01:39pBIG US BANKS TO EMPLOYEES : Return to the office vaccinated
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...
5MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on

HOT NEWS