Allison+Partners : Named PR and Marketing Agency of Record for Nordic Consulting

Allison+Partners has been named marketing agency of record for Nordic Consulting, a global leader in providing talent acquisition, advisory services and enterprise support services that result in innovations across the healthcare industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Nordic team to the Allison+Partners’ growing portfolio of health technology clients,” said Cathy Planchard, global president, Marketing + Innovation and Health. “As we witness the rapid acceleration of health technology around the world, our team is eager to support Nordic in their ambitious goal to scale award-winning solutions that benefit providers, payers and the millions of people they serve.”

The scope of work for Nordic Consulting will include brand positioning and engagement, thought leadership, media relations, digital and content development with the goal of raising awareness for its products and services within the healthcare industry. The account will be serviced by a national team of health, integrated marketing, brand and corporate communications specialists spread across the U.S.

“During the RFP process we were looking for a partner that truly understood our business, where the health industry is headed, and Nordic’s role in achieving a healthy future,” said Lauren Verdery, senior vice president of brand, marketing and communications at Nordic. “As we extend our reach globally, we’re excited to partner with an agency that’s deeply rooted in research and conveyed a strong understanding of our brand and how to strengthen our leadership position in healthcare technology and beyond.”

The RFP process was led on Nordic’s behalf by GSD Advisory, a strategic consulting firm based in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Allison+Partners

