Allison+Partners : Named Public Relations AOR for Blueair LLC

Blueair LLC has named Allison+Partners public relations AOR. The Unilever brand and world-leader in air purification for home and professional use turned to Allison+Partners after a year of explosive growth due to the West Coast wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

“Blueair is a great addition to our expanding line of home brands including Seventh Generation and Behr Paint,” said Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America for Allison+Partners. “The mission-driven program for Blueair is the perfect union of our practice leaders coming together to execute a truly integrated program across media relations, advocacy, social media, influencer, creative and social-good.”

The company first partnered with Allison+Partners in Q4 2020 to lead its CSR efforts to give away more than $1 million in cash to schools in areas hardest hit and hospitals across the U.S., where funding was needed most for patient care and to fund research, such as an epidemiology study, to trace the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

In January 2021, the relationship expanded to name Allison+Partners as official agency of record for the company. The scope of work includes campaign development, overall brand and product PR, integrated marketing strategy, and projects, including video development, influencer relations and social media campaigns. The agency will also elevate the brand’s global advocacy program focusing on Clean Air for Children in the U.S., maintaining its CSR program and building a thought leadership platform for the company.

The account will be serviced out of the agency’s Washington, D.C. office.

“We are thrilled to work with Allison+Partners, a dynamic agency with a proven track record in elevating brand awareness and visibility,” said Suzy Kwiecien, head of brand and product marketing North America at Blueair. “We look forward to collaborating and developing integrated communications programs that will connect with and further educate consumers on the importance of clean indoor air.”

Blueair is a significant addition to the agency’s consumer client list, which includes Behr Paint, Budweiser, DanoneWave, Driscoll’s, Impossible Foods Inc., Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP), and Seventh Generation Inc., among others.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. Allison+Partners operates in 31 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency's Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients.

