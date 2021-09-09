Allocation of National Wealth Fund's assets to deposits in VEB.RF as of 1 September 2021 Eligible investments of National Wealth Fund's assets allocated to deposits / purpose of allocation Maximum overall amount of allocation Actual amount of allocation Maximum period of deposit Annual interest rate Interest payment frequency Not regulated 175.00 bln. rubles1 50.00 bln. rubles23 8 June 2028 4.75 Semiannually Loans to small and middle enterprises 30.00 bln. rubles12 30.00 bln. rubles 31 December 2027 6.25 Quarterly Loans to Joint-stock company "DOM.RF Russia Housing and Urban Development Corporation" 40.00 bln. rubles12 40.00 bln. rubles 1 June 2048 6.253, CPI + 1, but not less than 145 Quarterly VEB.RF's capital increase 5.966 bln. US dollars (7% of overall volume of National Wealth Fund as of 6 September 2014)56 (2.462 bln. US dollars) 138.83 bln. rubles67 26 September 2034 LIBOR78+ 2.758, 0.259, 2.861011 Annually1112 (3.504 bln. US dollars) 197.58 bln. rubles67 26 September 2034 LIBOR78+ 3.008, 0.259, 2.861011 Annually1112 Not regulated Х (0.288 bln. US dollars) 16.24 bln. rubles67 26 September 2034 LIBOR78+ 3.808, 0.259, 2.861011 Annually1112 Financing of VEB.RF's projects, implemented by organizations of real economy 300.00 bln. rubles12 20.46 bln. rubles1213 30 December 2030 6.00 Annually 5.14 bln. rubles1314 20 December 2028 33.85 bln. rubles1415 30 December 2035 CPI + 1, but not less than 1 Monthly Total 545.00 bln. rubles 532.10 bln. rubles Х Х Х

1� Requirements to the financial assets, National Wealth Fund's assets could be invested in, approved by the Regulation of the Government of Russian Federation No.18 dated 19 January 2008, clause 12, subclause "b".

23 Placement on deposit to finance VEB.RF's investment in Gazprombank (Joint-stock Company) equity stake.

34 From 9 June 2020 till 31 December 2020.

45 From 1 January 2021 till 1 June 2048.

56 Budget Code of the Russian Federation, article 96.10, clause 4; Requirements to the financial assets, National Wealth Fund's assets could be invested in, approved by the Regulation of the Government of Russian Federation No.18 dated 19 January 2008, clause 12, subclause "c1"; Decree of the Government of Russian Federation No.1749-p dated 6 September 2014, clause 1.

67 From 17 January 2018 due to the change of the currency of the deposit from US dollars to rubles.

78 Six month US dollar LIBOR rate.

89 From 26 September 2014 till 30 December 2015.

910 From 30 December 2015 till 17 January 2018.

1011 From 18 January 2018 till day of deposit repayment.

1112 Over the period from 26 September 2015 till 30 December 2015 and over the grace period from 30 December 2015 till 26 September 2018 interest was accrued, not capitalized and paid in the last day of the grace period - 26 September 2018.

1213 For the purpose of financing the project "Acquisition and leasing of subway cars to the Moscow Metro" (LCC-1).

1314 For the purpose of financing the project "Construction of new airport complex "Centralny" (city of Saratov)".�1415 For the purpose of financing the project "Acquisition and leasing of subway cars to the Moscow Metro" (LCC-2).