Allocation of National Wealth Fund's assets to deposits in VEB.RF as of 1 September 2021

09/09/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Allocation of National Wealth Fund's assets to deposits in VEB.RF

as of 1 September 2021

Eligible investments of National Wealth Fund's assets allocated to deposits / purpose of allocation

Maximum overall amount of allocation

Actual amount

of allocation

Maximum period of deposit

Annual interest rate

Interest payment frequency

Not regulated

175.00 bln. rubles1

50.00 bln. rubles23

8 June 2028

4.75

Semiannually

Loans to small and middle enterprises

30.00 bln. rubles12

30.00 bln. rubles

31 December 2027

6.25

Quarterly

Loans to Joint-stock company "DOM.RF Russia Housing and Urban Development Corporation"

40.00 bln. rubles12

40.00 bln. rubles

1 June 2048

6.253, CPI + 1,

but not less than 145

Quarterly

VEB.RF's capital increase

5.966 bln. US dollars (7% of overall volume of National Wealth Fund as of 6 September 2014)56

(2.462 bln. US dollars)

138.83 bln. rubles67

26 September 2034

LIBOR78+ 2.758, 0.259, 2.861011

Annually1112

(3.504 bln. US dollars)

197.58 bln. rubles67

26 September 2034

LIBOR78+ 3.008, 0.259, 2.861011

Annually1112

Not regulated

Х

(0.288 bln. US dollars)

16.24 bln. rubles67

26 September 2034

LIBOR78+ 3.808, 0.259, 2.861011

Annually1112

Financing of VEB.RF's projects, implemented by organizations of real economy

300.00 bln. rubles12

20.46 bln. rubles1213

30 December 2030

6.00

Annually

5.14 bln. rubles1314

20 December 2028

33.85 bln. rubles1415

30 December 2035

CPI + 1,

but not less than 1

Monthly

Total

545.00 bln. rubles

532.10 bln. rubles

Х

Х

Х

1� Requirements to the financial assets, National Wealth Fund's assets could be invested in, approved by the Regulation of the Government of Russian Federation No.18 dated 19 January 2008, clause 12, subclause "b".

23 Placement on deposit to finance VEB.RF's investment in Gazprombank (Joint-stock Company) equity stake.

34 From 9 June 2020 till 31 December 2020.

45 From 1 January 2021 till 1 June 2048.

56 Budget Code of the Russian Federation, article 96.10, clause 4; Requirements to the financial assets, National Wealth Fund's assets could be invested in, approved by the Regulation of the Government of Russian Federation No.18 dated 19 January 2008, clause 12, subclause "c1"; Decree of the Government of Russian Federation No.1749-p dated 6 September 2014, clause 1.

67 From 17 January 2018 due to the change of the currency of the deposit from US dollars to rubles.

78 Six month US dollar LIBOR rate.

89 From 26 September 2014 till 30 December 2015.

910 From 30 December 2015 till 17 January 2018.

1011 From 18 January 2018 till day of deposit repayment.

1112 Over the period from 26 September 2015 till 30 December 2015 and over the grace period from 30 December 2015 till 26 September 2018 interest was accrued, not capitalized and paid in the last day of the grace period - 26 September 2018.

1213 For the purpose of financing the project "Acquisition and leasing of subway cars to the Moscow Metro" (LCC-1).

1314 For the purpose of financing the project "Construction of new airport complex "Centralny" (city of Saratov)".�1415 For the purpose of financing the project "Acquisition and leasing of subway cars to the Moscow Metro" (LCC-2).

HOT NEWS