Allsup Names New Director, Expands SSDI Team with 440+ Years Expertise in Disability Benefits

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, employer benefits and return to work services, has named T.J. Geist as Director of Claims for customers at the initial application and reconsideration levels of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program. SSDI is the federal disability insurance program available to 156 million U.S. workers, funded by workers and their employers through FICA payroll taxes.

Geist, who has more than 17 years of experience with Allsup and its subsidiaries, will oversee an expanding team of claims consultants, who now have combined 440-plus years of experience in disability services, including former roles at the Social Security Administration (SSA) and state Disability Determination Services (DDS) offices nationwide. The team recently added nine consultants.

“More than 345,000 people with disabilities have obtained their SSDI and other benefits as a result of Allsup experts, and T.J. is an excellent example of one of our best,” said David Doeren, Executive Vice President and COO of Allsup. “Our investment in talented professionals with deep knowledge directly benefits our customers in a very meaningful and personal way. Our teams’ mutual objective is always to help those with disabilities obtain the benefits they deserve, so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible.”

Each year about 2 million people apply for SSDI benefits, according to the SSA, and during the current COVID-19 pandemic—having expert representation to assist with someone’s disability claim is vital, according to Geist. “Allsup disability experts help minimize the impact of COVID-related delays, Social Security office closings, hearings and SSA’s continuously shifting operations as a result of the pandemic,” Geist said.

Allsup SSDI and technology experts also work to improve the disability application process with its proprietary online tool empower by Allsup®. It combines an SSDI assessment for eligibility and Social Security disability application. Customers experience a 97% approval rate if they complete the process with Allsup.

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

