Allsup Supports Walk to End Lupus Now with LFA Heartland Chapter, Oct. 10, 2020

10/06/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to sponsor the Lupus Foundation of America – Heartland Chapter’s Walk to End Lupus Now being celebrated Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, across Missouri, southern Illinois and eastern Kansas.

 

Lupus organizers are encouraging teams to walk in their neighborhoods, parks and community gathering spaces in three states to promote awareness of lupus, provide vital support and assistance, and fund research to better understand the disease. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause significant tissue damage, organ failure, disability and death.

 

According to Lupus Foundation of America, the disease affects approximately 1.5 million Americans. The severe effects of this disease can make it impossible for people to continue working. Allsup has helped thousands of individuals with lupus to successfully receive their Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits (SSDI), which they earned with their FICA payroll taxes while working.

 

As a sponsor for several years, Allsup supports the work of the foundation to heighten awareness and build an active community of volunteers, people living with lupus, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers and donors.

 

The Walk to End Lupus Now will raise funds to support local programs and services, and culminates with a celebration of lupus experts, lupus warriors, teams and special guests in a virtual event on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. CT. Learn more about related activities here

 

For more information on how to form a team, join a team, register individually or donate to the Walk to End Lupus Now, visit Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter.

 

Watch this video to learn more about Allsup.

 

 

ABOUT LUPUS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, HEARTLAND

The Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter is part of a national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus while providing caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, support and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. The Heartland Chapter provides programs and services for the estimated 50,000 people living with lupus in Missouri, eastern Kansas and southern Illinois.  We provide a variety of services including lupus information and referral, monthly support groups, educational workshops and conferences, and a summer camp for girls with lupus

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
r.ray@allsup.com

Lyndsey Ellis
Allsup
(618) 236-8573
l.ellis@allsup.com

